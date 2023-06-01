Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BRISTOL — The “Growing with Bristol” community group is hosting an Outdoor Movie Night event Friday, June 2, in Hansen Park.

The free activities start at 7 p.m., with free outdoor games in the park, 19806 86th Place. There will also be food vendors.

Then, at 8:30 p.m., the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own” will be shown. The movie, starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Lori Petty and Madonna, is about women who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the 1940s. The league included teams in Kenosha and Racine.

“Grab your blankets, bring your loved ones, and join us for an incredible night of fun, laughter, and community spirit,” organizers said. “We can’t wait to see you at Hansen Park for an amazing outdoor movie under the stars.”

Everyone who attends will be entered into a free raffle.

Hansen Park is off of Highway 45, south of Highway AH in Bristol. For more information, go to growingwithbristol.com.

TWIN LAKES — Free movies are also shown Friday nights at dusk (about 8:30 p.m.) in Lance Park.

All movies are held at the Lance Park Amphitheater, 55 Lance Drive, in Twin Lakes, and start at dusk.

Admission is free.

This summer’s lineup

June 2: “Encanto”

June 23: “Minions — The Rise of the Gru”

July 7: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

July 21: “DC League of Superpets”