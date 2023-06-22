Area parks host free outdoor movie nights through the summer.
“Movie Nights in the Park” takes place Fridays at dusk in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.
Movies scheduled this summer are:
- “Lightyear” (June 24)
- “Jaws” (June 30)
- “Top Gun: Maverick” (July 7)
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (July 14)
- “The Goonies” (July 21)
- “Thor Love and Thunder” (July 28)
- “Jurassic World” (Aug. 4)
- “Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Aug. 11)
- “Back to the Future” (Aug. 18)
To find out which movie is playing, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook for weekly movie listings.
- Waterford shows family friendly movies in Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on these Thursdays: June 22, July 6 and 20 and Aug. 3 and 17. Audience members should bring a chair and blankets to enjoy the outdoor movies next to the Fox River. Beverages and snacks will be sold.
- The Village of Twin Lakes shows free movies in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive (on Lake Mary) on three Friday nights at dusk. This summer’s films are: “Minions — The Rise of the Gru” on June 23; “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” on July 2; and “DC League of Superpets” on July 21.
Note: All movie nights are free to attend and are subject to cancellation due to weather conditions.