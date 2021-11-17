Free meter parking days are back in Downtown Racine, starting Nov. 27

RACINE — Free meter parking in Downtown Racine is back for the holidays in 2021.

The City of Racine and the Downtown Racine Corp. have teamed up to coordinate free meter parking on the following Saturdays: Nov. 27 (Small Business Saturday), Dec. 4, Dec. 11 (Kris Kringle) and Dec. 18. This was done to help encourage the community to shop and dine in downtown and support the small business owners this holiday season. Thirty-one new businesses have opened in 2021.

Parking time limits will be enforced via tire marking to ensure the turnover of spaces. Most meters in downtown are currently four hours. The free parking excludes all ramps with gates and the Lakefront Lot.

Free meter parking will also be available at all meters throughout the City of Racine on those days.

