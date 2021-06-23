 Skip to main content
Free lunches to be offered at multiple Racine schools, community centers, parks 4 days a week this summer
FOUR DAYS A WEEK

Free lunches to be offered at multiple Racine schools, community centers, parks 4 days a week this summer

School's out, lunch is still on

While wearing plastic gloves, Amanda Jordan, at left, an administrator with Racine Unified School District, grabs prepackaged lunches from fellow RUSD employees in March 2020 in the parking lot of Jerstad-Agerholm School, days after schools shut down due to COVID-19 concerns. This summer, meals for kids are to be offered at more than a dozen Racine schools, community centers and parks.

 ADAM ROGAN, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — Stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months, the Racine Unified School District on Tuesday announced the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, SFSP provides nutritious meals to children during the summer when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.

“We still offer community meals at each one of our summer sites. Every day for half an hour after school ends, there is somebody there to give breakfast and lunch to any child under the age of 18 that needs one that did not already receive one at school,” RUSD Food Service Coordinator Cheryl Herman said during Monday’s school board meeting.

People 18 or older who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private nonprofit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

Free meals will be served at these locations:

Monday-Thursday through July 29,

12:30-1 p.m.:

  • Jerstad K-8, 3601 LaSalle St.
  • Mitchell K-8, 2701 Drexel Ave.
  • Gifford, 8332 Northwestern Ave
  • Knapp Elementary, 2701 17th St.
  • Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Martin Luther King Drive

Curbside meal pickup Thursdays, 4-5:30 p.m.:Starbuck IB World School, 1516 Ohio St. Pre-orders are required at this location only. These meals are intended for youth 18 and younger who are not attending RUSD Summer School. Pre-order a seven-day meal package at rusd.nutrislice.com

  • .

Monday-Thursday through Aug. 5:

  • Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 1134 Martin Luther King Drive, 11-11:45 a.m.
  • Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., 11-11:45 a.m.
  • Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St., 11-11:45 a.m.
  • Matson Park, 1110 South St., 11-11:45 a.m.
  • Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave., 11-11:45 a.m.
  • Solbraa Park, 16th Street and Lathrop Avenue, 11-11:45 a.m.
  • Hantschel Park, Byrd Avenue, 11-11:45 a.m.
  • George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center St., noon-2 p.m.
  • Mount Pleasant Lakeside COP House, 2237 Mead St., 12:30-2 p.m.
  • Anthony Lane COP House, 2437 Anthony Lane, 1-2 p.m.
  • Geneva St COP House, 1140 Geneva St., 1-2 p.m.
  • Sixth Street COP House, 1522 W. Sixth St., 1-2 p.m.
  • Villa Street COP House, 1146 Villa St., 1-2 p.m.
  • Mead Street COP House, 1750 Mead St., 1-2 p.m.
  • 16th Street COP House, 1900 16th St., 1-2 p.m.
