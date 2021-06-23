Free lunches to be offered at multiple Racine schools, community centers, parks 4 days a week this summer

Schools could more adequately fund special education programs, pay teachers better, improve mental health services and undo budget losses from over the past 20 years. Nonprofit leaders say more grant money could help fill gaps in communities, particularly in overlooked areas like hygiene needs or lead pipe replacement. A local nun involved in social justice is hoping for the expansion of low-income housing in Racine by repurposing an iconic empty building, providing a stable stepping stone for local low-income households on the path to home ownership.

Wisconsinites who work with some of the state’s most vulnerable people have a lot of ideas of how they could help others. But it’s questionable at best whether they will directly see any of the surprise $4.4 billion the State of Wisconsin is expecting extra from tax collections.

The Republicans who hold majorities in the Legislature will likely use most or all of that extra $4.4 billion to create property and income tax breaks.

“Now with this new money that's coming in,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Rochester Republican who is the effective leader of the state Legislature, said a Thursday interview, “I think it's just a testament to the good work that we've been doing over the past year, and the fact that we've been good stewards of taxpayer dollars. So, knowing that, I look and say if we had more money than we needed before the $4.4 billion came in, I would be focused on making sure the vast majority of it — hopefully all of it — is returned back to the families, the taxpayers that paid it to us in a way that was more that we need it.”

Vos said he is "open to other suggestions,” for how the money can be used. But, he concluded, “I am presuming that we would do cuts in property taxes, cuts in income taxes ... The only thing I'm not open to is using it to grow the size of government.”

Republicans, including Vos, have argued that the state now has more money than it needs, and so they want to indirectly give that money back to taxpayers through tax cuts.