Free live music returns to Downtown Racine

RACINE — While many events have been canceled because of COVID-19, music will be returning to Downtown Racine.

The Downtown Racine Corp. is hosting free live music from a variety of genres every Friday and Saturday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 29.

Friday’s recurring concert series, Music on the Monument, is back for its 18th year and Saturday Sounds on the Square is entering its third year.

Live music will be held at the Nash parking lot, 522 Sixth St., through July 31. The concert series will move to Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, in August. Social distancing will be enforced and number of attendees will be limited.

Music on the Monument lineup

June 26 — Matthew Haeffel (original, contemporary )

July 3 — Boys N Toys (classic rock), special time, 6:30-10 p.m. for First Fridays.

July 10 — Full Flavor (classic rock_

July 17 — Nick Ramsey & The Family (hip hop, funk, rock)

July 24 — Paffrath & Johnson (acoustic, original)

July 31 — Bullfrog, (classic rock, improv, jam)

Aug. 7 — Fourcast (acoustic)

Aug. 14 — Touch of Gray (classic rock)

Aug. 21 — Earthmother (improv, jam)

Aug. 28 — Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane (country)