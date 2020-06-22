Free live music returns to Downtown Racine

RACINE — While many events have been canceled because of COVID-19, music will be returning to Downtown Racine.
The Downtown Racine Corp. is hosting free live music from a variety of genres every Friday and Saturday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 29.
Friday’s recurring concert series, Music on the Monument, is back for its 18th year and Saturday Sounds on the Square is entering its third year.
Live music will be held at the Nash parking lot, 522 Sixth St., through July 31. The concert series will move to Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, in August. Social distancing will be enforced and number of attendees will be limited.
Music on the Monument lineup
- June 26 — Matthew Haeffel (original, contemporary )
- July 3 — Boys N Toys (classic rock), special time, 6:30-10 p.m. for First Fridays.
- July 10 — Full Flavor (classic rock_
- July 17 — Nick Ramsey & The Family (hip hop, funk, rock)
- July 24 — Paffrath & Johnson (acoustic, original)
- July 31 — Bullfrog, (classic rock, improv, jam)
- Aug. 7 — Fourcast (acoustic)
- Aug. 14 — Touch of Gray (classic rock)
- Aug. 21 — Earthmother (improv, jam)
- Aug. 28 — Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane (country)
Saturday Sounds on the Square lineup
- June 27 — Mean Jake (classic rock)
- July 11 — Stephen Hull Experience (rhythm and blues)
- July 18 — TBD
- July 25 — High Stakes Band (rhythm and blues)
- Aug. 8 — Rocky Rose, (original, contemporary)
- Aug. 15 — Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz (jazz)
- Aug. 22 — Lake Effect (jazz)
- Aug. 29 — Squad 51 (classic rock)
“It’s a great opportunity for visitors and residents to enjoy some live music and then explore Downtown, go shopping and have dinner at one of our amazing restaurants," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "These small businesses need your support now more than ever.”
Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day. Metered street parking is also available.
For more information about Music on the Monument and Saturday Sounds on the Square, visit racinedowntown.com.
