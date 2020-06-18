Free live music returns to Downtown Racine starting this Saturday

RACINE — While many events have been canceled because of COVID-19, music will be returning to Downtown Racine.
The Downtown Racine Corporation is hosting free live music from a variety of genres every Friday and Saturday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. starting this Saturday through Aug. 29.
Friday’s recurring concert series, Music on the Monument, is back for its 18th year and Saturday Sounds on the Square is entering its third year.
Live music will be held at the Nash parking lot, 522 Sixth St., through July 31 and the concert series will move to Monument Square in August. Social distancing will be enforced and number of attendees will be limited.
Music on the Monument lineup:
- June 26 Matthew Haeffel, Original, Contemporary — Nash Parking lot
- July 3 TBD — Nash Parking lot
- July 10 Full Flavor, Classic Rock — Nash Parking lot
- July 17 Nick Ramsey & The Family, Hip Hop, Funk, Rock — Nash Parking lot
- July 24 Paffrath & Johnson, Acoustic, Original — Nash Parking lot
- July 31 Bullfrog, Classic Rock, Improv, Jam — Nash Parking lot
- Aug. 7 Fourcast, Acoustic — Monument Square
- Aug. 14 Touch of Gray, Classic Rock — Monument Square
- Aug. 21 Earthmother, Improv, Jam — Monument Square
- Aug. 28 Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane, Country — Monument Square
Saturday Sounds on the Square lineup:
- June 20 Fall Hazard, 70s & 80s — Nash Parking lot
- June 27 Mean Jake, Classic Rock — Nash Parking lot
- July 11 Stephen Hull Experience, Blues, R&B — Nash Parking lot
- July 18 TBD — Nash Parking lot
- July 25 High Stakes Band, R&B — Nash Parking lot
- Aug. 8 Rocky Rose, Original, Contemporary — Monument Square
- Aug. 15 Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz, Jazz — Monument Square
- Aug. 22 Lake Effect, Jazz — Monument Square
- Aug. 29 Squad 51, Classic Rock — Monument Square
“It’s a great opportunity for visitors and residents to enjoy some live music and then explore Downtown, go shopping and have dinner at one of our amazing restaurants. These small businesses need your support now more than ever,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.
Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day. Metered street parking is also available.
For more information about Music on the Monument and Saturday Sounds on the Square, visit racinedowntown.com.
