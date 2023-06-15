MOUNT PLEASANT — Curious about what Microsoft has planned in Mount Pleasant?

The tech giant will be hosting a free information session from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Gateway Technical College SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant.

Company representatives will provide information and answer questions about Microsoft’s plans for a data center. Registration is not required to attend the meeting.

In March, negotiations began among Microsoft, Racine County and the Village of Mount Pleasant involving 315 acres of land.

The purchase was completed in May at a cost of $50 million.

The property, which is in the east section of Area III of Tax Increment District No. 5, is part of the Foxconn development.

Microsoft said it plans to spend $1 billion developing a data center campus.