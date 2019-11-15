Free ‘Frozen II’ family parties planned at Marcus Theatre in Sturtevant

STURTEVANT — After Disney’s “Frozen” was released six years ago this month, it became the highest-grossing animated film ever. That record (of $1.28 billion) has since been broken by the 2019 “The Lion King” remake, which earned $1.631 at the worldwide box office.
But “Frozen II” has a chance to bring the record back to Arendelle, the fictional Nordic home of princesses Anna and Elsa.
The movie is to premiere locally at the Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave., Sturtevant, at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Marcus Theatres is hosting family parties to celebrate the film’s opening, Marcus announced on Wednesday.
At Marcus Renaissance, parties are scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24.
The family-focused celebrations will include snacks, make-your-own Olaf treat bags and paper snowflakes.
“Pro tip: the parties are the perfect way to burn off extra energy before or after the film!” a press release states.
Other area Marcus cinemas will be hosting parties at the same time, including:
- Majestic Cinema of Brookfield
- Menomonee Falls Cinema
- Movie Tavern Brookfield Square
- North Share Cinema in Mequon
- Ridge Cinema in New Berlin
Movie tickets are sold separately.
Find event details and/or purchase tickets at bit.ly/2JOTvxY.
