Free ‘Frozen 2’ family parties planned at Marcus Theatre in Sturtevant

STURTEVANT — After Disney’s “Frozen” was released six years ago this month, it became the highest-grossing animated film ever. That record (of $1.28 billion) has since been broken by the 2019 “The Lion King” remake, which earned $1.631 at the worldwide box office.

But “Frozen 2” has a chance to bring the record back to Arendelle, the fictional Nordic home of princesses Anna and Elsa.

The movie premieres in Sturtevant at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.

As part of the winter hype train for “Frozen 2,” Marcus Theatres is hosting “Family Parties to celebrate the film’s opening,” Marcus announced on Wednesday.

At Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave., Sturtevant, parties are scheduled from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24.

The family-focused celebrations will include snacks, make-your-own Olaf treat bags and paper snowflakes.

“Pro tip: the parties are the perfect way to burn off extra energy before or after the film!” a press release states.