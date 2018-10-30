Try 1 month for 99¢
Flu Shots

In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. According to the CDC, flu costs the nation about $7 billion a year in sick days and lost productivity among working-age adults. That’s not to mention the heavy toll of hospitalizations and deaths that occur mainly among people 65 and older.

 David Goldman, Associated Press photo

RACINE COUNTY — All children, ages 6 months through 18 years old, can receive a free flu shot from 2:30-5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8, inside the cafeteria of Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.

The seasonal vaccinations are being offered by the Central Racine County Health Department. The shots are free, and no appointments are necessary. All walk-ins are welcome.

To receive faster service on Nov. 8, the Health Department advises filling out a Vaccine Administration Record form before showing up. The form is available in both English and Spanish at crchd.com/2018-flu-clinic-children" target="_blank">crchd.com/2018-flu-clinic-children.

All children must be accompanied by an adult to get a flu shot, and two additional forms need to be filled out if the accompanying adult is not the legal guardian of the child. Those forms can also be found at crchd.com/2018-flu-clinic-children.

Why get a flu shot?

The flu can cause severe illnesses, such as pneumonia, especially in kids and the elderly. This makes the flu different and more dangerous than the common cold, according to the CRCHD.

Twice as many kids were hospitalized nationwide during the 2016-17 flu season as a result of the flu as compared to 2015-16. Last year, 180 children died in the U.S. from the flu, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Of those deaths, 80 were children who never received the flu vaccine, which is considered by the CDC as the best method to protect against the flu,” CRCHD officals said in a press release.

For more information, call the Central Racine County Health Department at 262-898-4460 or visit crchd.com.

Tags

