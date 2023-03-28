RACINE — Get your spring cleaning off to a good start.
The City of Racine is hosting a free drop-off disposal event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at 1800 S. Memorial Drive.
While residents are normally charged for these items, tires, microwaves, TVs, computer monitors, freon appliances and non-freon white goods such as washers, dryers, stoves, ranges, dishwashers and hot water heaters, will be free to dispose of at this event.
Proof of residency in the city is needed. Driver’s licenses and property tax bills can be used as proof of residence.
Eight tires are allowed to be dumped per resident. Commercial and business drop-offs are not allowed.
For more information, call 262-636-9126.
An additional drop-off event will also be held sometime in September.
Photos: As world marks Earth Day, trash still big problem
Two Afghan children stand amid piles of garbage next to their home, in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
A swan stands between dumped plastic bottles and waste at the Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
Syachfa Nasution, 12, top, and Adrian Cannavaro, 13, collect plastic trash during a river clean up at polluted Babura River in medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
Binsar Bakkara
A woman selling greens waits for customers in the Croix des Bosalles market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sept. 22, 2021. The floor of the market is thick with decomposing trash and, in some places, small fires of burning trash. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
A Kashmiri boatman employed by the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority removes garbage from the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sept. 14, 2021. Dal Lake appears pristine in the area where hundreds of exquisitely decorated houseboats bob on its surface for rent by tourists and honeymooners. But farther from shore, the lake is a mixture of mossy swamps, thick weeds, trash-strewn patches and floating gardens made from rafts of reeds. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Mukhtar Khan
Wild elephants scavenge for food at an open landfill in Pallakkadu village in Ampara district, about 210 kilometers (130 miles) east of the capital Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 6, 2022. Conservationists and veterinarians are warning that plastic waste in the open landfill in eastern Sri Lanka is killing elephants in the region, after two more were found dead over the weekend. Around 20 elephants have died over the last eight years after consuming plastic trash in the dump. Examinations of the dead animals showed they had swallowed large amounts of nondegradable plastic that is found in the garbage dump, wildlife veterinarian Nihal Pushpakumara said. (AP Photo/Achala Pussalla)
Achala Pussalla
A city worker picks trash from a street flooded by the waters of the Negro River in downtown Manaus, Brazil, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
Edmar Barros
A Hawksbill sea turtle, that was found on a nearby beach, is displayed after an autopsy was performed along with trash mostly plastic materials, top, and food items, left, removed from the turtle's stomach, at the Al Hefaiyah Conservation Center lab, in the city of Kalba, on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. A staggering 75% of all dead green turtles and 57% of all loggerhead turtles in Sharjah had eaten marine debris, including plastic bags, bottle caps, rope and fishing nets, a new study published in the Marine Pollution Bulletin. The study seeks to document the damage and danger of the throwaway plastic that has surged in use around the world and in the UAE, along with other marine debris. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili
Birds fly around as an earthmover sorts garbage at the Ghazipur garbage dump in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 28, 2022.(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
Volunteers help to clean up the trash that litters the beach to mark the World Cleanup Day in Bargny, Senegal, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
A man who scavenges recyclable materials for a living, center, walks past Marabou storks feeding on a mountain of garage amidst smoke from burning trash at Dandora, the largest garbage dump in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Brian Inganga
A volunteer collects garbage from the banks of the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon marking World Environment Day, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Bruna Prado
Samuael Hernandez, 15, helps his father Antonio Hernandez gut their flooded home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Two young girls stand outside their house on a garbage strewn street, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Hussein Malla
A donkey lies dead amid trash floating in the Katari River which flows into Titicaca Lake, in Chojasivi, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. According to Juan Carlos Lopez, who is responsible for the Environment and Water in the nearby municipality of Pucarani, said the water pollutes crops and kills livestock. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Juan Karita
Volunteers clean a beach from trash that was washed up by a storm in Marseille, southern France, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
