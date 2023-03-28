RACINE — Get your spring cleaning off to a good start.

The City of Racine is hosting a free drop-off disposal event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at 1800 S. Memorial Drive.

While residents are normally charged for these items, tires, microwaves, TVs, computer monitors, freon appliances and non-freon white goods such as washers, dryers, stoves, ranges, dishwashers and hot water heaters, will be free to dispose of at this event.

Proof of residency in the city is needed. Driver’s licenses and property tax bills can be used as proof of residence.

Eight tires are allowed to be dumped per resident. Commercial and business drop-offs are not allowed.

For more information, call 262-636-9126.

An additional drop-off event will also be held sometime in September.

