Free COVID-19 testing clinic begins at Horlick goes through Friday

RACINE COUNTY — A free weeklong drive-through COVID-19 community testing clinic opened Monday morning at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Dr., Racine. A total of 28 members of the Wisconsin National Guard are operating the clinic — 22 Army and six Air Force.
Lt. Aria Schmitz of the 641st Troop Command of the Wisconsin Army National Guard told The Journal Times on Monday that it was expected that 400-500 tests would be conducted daily.
The testing clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Friday. The clinic is open to anyone ages five or older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Cars must come from the west and enter Horlick’s rear parking lots off of Yout Street. Attendees are encouraged to be patient and remain calm, as long wait times are expected.
County COVID-19 infection rate continues rise
As of Monday, Racine County’s rising per capita rate of COVID-19 infections now stands at 1,018.9 per 100,000 residents as the highest rate in the state, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. By comparison, the state’s per capita rate of COVID-19 infections stands at 396.9 per 100,000.
Other Wisconsin counties running in excess of the state’s per capita COVID-19 infection rate are Milwaukee (1,004.8), Brown (950.4), Kenosha (806.2), Dodge (483.9) and Rock (466.1), all up over previously-reported figures). Walworth’s County’s rate (457.2) was unchanged.
Local totals as of Monday included 1,395 confirmed cases, 183 probable cases, 8,696 negative cases and 22 deaths within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department; and 625 confirmed cases, 137 probable cases, 9,457 negative cases and 33 deaths within the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department.
In Racine County’s adjacent counties, Kenosha County had 1,357 confirmed cases, Waukesha 915 and Walworth 471.
As of Monday, Milwaukee County had the highest number of COVID-19 complication deaths in Wisconsin at 350, followed by Racine County (55), Brown County (38), Kenosha County (36), Waukesha County (35), and Dane County (30). Neighboring Walworth County has recorded 17 deaths. Racine County’s COVID fatality rate stands at 3%.
Mark Schaaf, Communications and Media Relations Director for Racine County, reported two additional COVID-related deaths in Racine County. The additional death being reported in the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department was a female in her 70s. There was no information available regarding the additional death reported in the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department.
Statewide, Wisconsin had recorded 22,932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 426,379 tests, which is 5.4% of those who have been tested.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,061 cases, 13%, have at some point required hospitalization.
Car test
Waiting on foot and on scooter
Waiting in cars
Walking to the testing site
Ready to roll
Checking in
Racinians tell us why they wanted to get tested for coronavirus
Drive-up and walk-up
Waiting to be tested
Curtis Walls gets tested
Julio Negron
Getting info
Brian Paulhus
Test in vehicle
Foggy testing site
Mayor Mason in a mask
