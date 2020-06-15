Free COVID-19 testing clinic begins at Horlick goes through Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — A free weeklong drive-through COVID-19 community testing clinic opened Monday morning at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Dr., Racine. A total of 28 members of the Wisconsin National Guard are operating the clinic — 22 Army and six Air Force.

Lt. Aria Schmitz of the 641st Troop Command of the Wisconsin Army National Guard told The Journal Times on Monday that it was expected that 400-500 tests would be conducted daily.

The testing clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Friday. The clinic is open to anyone ages five or older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Cars must come from the west and enter Horlick’s rear parking lots off of Yout Street. Attendees are encouraged to be patient and remain calm, as long wait times are expected.

County COVID-19 infection rate continues rise

As of Monday, Racine County’s rising per capita rate of COVID-19 infections now stands at 1,018.9 per 100,000 residents as the highest rate in the state, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. By comparison, the state’s per capita rate of COVID-19 infections stands at 396.9 per 100,000.