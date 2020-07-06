Free coronavirus testing site will return to Festival Hall next week

Return to homepage ×
RACINE — The Racine Health Department and Racine County Emergency Operations Center announced Monday that a community testing site will return to Festival Hall, 5 Fifth Street, in Downtown Racine for four days next week.
The Wisconsin National Guard will operate the testing site in Festival Hall's parking lot from July 13-16. It will be open and offer free testing from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. each day.
Testing is free and available with no appointment necessary "to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin," the county said in an announcement.
Last week, the Wisconsin National Guard tested 1,138 people over two days in Burlington.
These community testing sites have been central to the statewide effort to have as many people tested for COVID-19 as possible in order to provide an accurate picture of how widespread the virus is, or is not.
Car test
A Wisconsin National Guard member tests a person on Monday morning, May 18, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site in the parking lot of Festival Hall in Downtown Racine. The testing site was created in partnership with Racine County, the State of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard. Testing will at the site will continue through Friday, May 22, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., the testing is free and available to anyone in the community.
Waiting on foot and on scooter
A Wisconsin National Guard collects information as people wait to be tested at a drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 community testing site in the parking lot of Festival Hall in Downtown Racine on May 18.
Waiting in cars
People wait in their cars to be tested as members of the Wisconsin National Guard collect information during a foggy Monday morning, May 18, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site in the parking lot of Festival Hall in Downtown Racine. The testing site was created in partnership with Racine County, the State of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard. Testing will at the site will continue through Friday, May 22, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m the testing is free and available to anyone in the community.
Walking to the testing site
Wisconsin National Guard members lead people who walked to Festival Hall rather than drive Monday morning at a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site in the parking lot of Festival Hall in Downtown Racine.
Ready to roll
Wisconsin National Guard prepare to start testing people Monday morning at a drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 community testing site in the parking lot of Festival Hall in Downtown Racine. The testing site was created in partnership with Racine County, the State of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard. Testing will at the site will continue through Friday, May 22, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., the testing is free and available to anyone in the community.
Checking in
A National Guardsman kneels while talking to a driver waiting in line before receiving a coronavirus test Monday at Festival Hall.
Racinians tell us why they wanted to get tested for coronavirus
Drive-up and walk-up
Hundreds were able to get tested for coronavirus in the parking lot of Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., on Monday when Racine County's second free community testing site, staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard, opened. Those who wanted to be tested could drive up or walk up to the site.
Waiting to be tested
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard, donned in personal protective equipment, talk to people queuing in vehicles before they could get tested Monday at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
Curtis Walls gets tested
Curtis Walls, a Chicago native and Racine resident, receives a nasal test from a Wisconsin National Guard member in the parking lot of Festival Hall on Monday.
Julio Negron
Julio Negron of Racine undergoes a nasal swab test for coronavirus in the parking lot of Festival Hall on Monday. The test involves a tester collecting samples from deep inside both of the subject's nostrils.
Getting info
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard collect information as people wait in their cars to be tested Monday morning at a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site in the parking lot of Festival Hall in Downtown Racine.
Brian Paulhus
Brian Paulhus, who lives Downtown, receives a coronavirus test.
Test in vehicle
A Wisconsin National Guard member tests a person on Monday morning, May 18, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site in the parking lot of Festival Hall in Downtown Racine. The testing site was created in partnership with Racine County, the State of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard. Testing will at the site will continue through Friday, May 22, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., the testing is free and available to anyone in the community.
Foggy testing site
People enter and leave the parking lot of Festival Hall in Downtown Racine on Monday morning at a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site. The testing site was created in partnership with Racine County, the State of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard. Testing will at the site will continue through Friday, May 22, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., the testing is free and available to anyone in the community.
Mayor Mason in a mask
Mason
