You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Free coronavirus testing site will return to Festival Hall next week
0 comments
alert top story

Free coronavirus testing site will return to Festival Hall next week

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Health Department and Racine County Emergency Operations Center announced Monday that a community testing site will return to Festival Hall, 5 Fifth Street, in Downtown Racine for four days next week.

The Wisconsin National Guard will operate the testing site in Festival Hall's parking lot from July 13-16. It will be open and offer free testing from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. each day.

Testing is free and available with no appointment necessary "to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin," the county said in an announcement.

Last week, the Wisconsin National Guard tested 1,138 people over two days in Burlington.

These community testing sites have been central to the statewide effort to have as many people tested for COVID-19 as possible in order to provide an accurate picture of how widespread the virus is, or is not.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Protest in Civic Center Park (May 31, 2020)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News