 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free Brewers tickets to be distributed May 12

  • 0

RACINE  — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, a participant in the Milwaukee Brewers Buddies Program, will be distributing a limited number of complimentary guest passes to the May 16 or 17 baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves. The games are at 6:40 p.m. at American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee.

Guest passes will be available on a first-come basis to Racine County residents beginning at noon Thursday, May 12, at the PRCS office, 800 Center St, Room 127. Proof of Racine County residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person ages 18 or older.

The intent of the program is to provide opportunities for low-income and disadvantaged youth and their families to attend Milwaukee Brewers baseball games.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Marine biologists capture video of of one Earth's rarest known aquatic species

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News