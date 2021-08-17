 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free Brewers tickets to be distributed Aug. 19
0 Comments
alert
FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED

Free Brewers tickets to be distributed Aug. 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, a participant in the Milwaukee Brewers Buddies Program, will distribute a limited number of complimentary guest passes for the Aug. 25 baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds at 7:10 p.m. at American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee.

Guest passes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to Racine County residents beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127. Proof of residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person ages 18 or older.

Ben and Ariel recap the Brewers win over the Cubs

The intent of the Brewers Buddies Program is to provide opportunities for low-income and disadvantaged youth and their families to attend Brewer baseball games.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
Local News

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News