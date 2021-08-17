Free Brewers tickets to be distributed Aug. 19

RACINE — The Racine Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, a participant in the Milwaukee Brewers Buddies Program, will distribute a limited number of complimentary guest passes for the Aug. 25 baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds at 7:10 p.m. at American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee.
Guest passes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to Racine County residents beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127. Proof of residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person ages 18 or older.
The intent of the Brewers Buddies Program is to provide opportunities for low-income and disadvantaged youth and their families to attend Brewer baseball games.
