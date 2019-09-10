{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, a participant in the Milwaukee Brewers Buddies Program, is distributing a limited number of complimentary guest passes to the Sept. 16 game between the Brewers and the San Diego Padres at Miller Park. 

Guest passes will are available to Racine County residents at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127. Proof of Racine County residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required to receive complimentary guest passes. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person ages 18 or older.

