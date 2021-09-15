Free Brewers tickets available

RACINE — The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, a participant in the Milwaukee Brewer Buddies Program, will be distributing a limited number of complimentary guest passes to the Sept. 21 game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The game is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m.

Guest passes will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to Racine County residents beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127. Proof of Racine County residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required in order to receive complimentary guest passes.

Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person ages 18 or older. Recipients that have participated in prior Brewer Ticket giveaways in 2021 are not eligible to receive free tickets.