Free Brewers guest passes available in Racine

RACINE — The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, a participant in the Milwaukee Brewer Buddies Program, will be distributing a limited number of complimentary guest passes to Racine County residents at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127, for the Monday, Aug. 2, baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field.

Guest passes will be available on a first-come basis. Proof of Racine County residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required in order to receive complimentary guest passes. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person, age 18 or older.

Recipients that have participated in prior Brewer Ticket giveaways in 2021 are not eligible to receive free tickets.

