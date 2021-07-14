Free Brewers guest passes available in Racine tomorrow

RACINE — The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, a participant in the Milwaukee Brewer Buddies Program, will be distributing a limited number of complimentary guest passes to Racine County residents at 10 a.m. today, Thursday, July 15, at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127 for the 7:10 p.m. July 20, baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee.
Guest passes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Proof of Racine County residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required in order to receive complimentary guest passes.
Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person, age 18 or older.
Recipients that have participated in prior Brewer Ticket giveaways in 2021 are not eligible to receive free tickets.
The intent of the Brewer Buddies program is to provide Racine County youth and their families, who may not have discretionary income available, to purchase tickets an opportunity to attend a game.
Recipients may not distribute, sell or donate complimentary guest passes to any organization or individual may not use the complimentary guest passes for advertising or promoting (including contests or sweepstakes) or other trade purposes; and agree to abide by all rules as printed on the back of the passes.
For more information visit cityofracine.org/ParksRec or call 262-636-9131.
