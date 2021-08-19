 Skip to main content
Free back-to-school haircuts for kids to be offered Aug. 26 at The Main Project on State Street
Free back-to-school haircuts for kids to be offered Aug. 26 at The Main Project on State Street

RACINE — Knapp Parent Leaders, in partnership with The Main Project Community, will be providing free back-to-school haircuts to children younger than 18 from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 at The Main Project, 1014 State St.

Basic cuts, linings and trims will be given. One free hot dog meal per person will be served and school supplies donated by Amazon will be distributed.

This event is sponsored by Higher Expectations of Racine County.

