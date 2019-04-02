RACINE — Incumbent Judge Jon Fredrickson on Tuesday won election to the Racine County Circuit Court Branch 7 seat.
Fredrickson defeated attorney Jamie McClendon, who previously worked for the Racine County Public Defender’s Office and is now an attorney in private practice. He won with 18,607 to 12,513, according to unofficial results with 100 percent of results in.
Fredrickson was appointed by then-Gov. Scott Walker in September to fill the vacancy created by the departure of Judge Charles Constantine, who retired after 22 years on the bench. Before that Fredrickson, of Caledonia, worked as an attorney in private practice in Milwaukee.
Constantine was at Fredrickson's celebration at Mike & Angelo’s, 6214 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, along with Mount Pleasant Trustee Ram Bhatia and Village President Dave DeGroot, who both ran unopposed for re-election Tuesday. "I think Judge Fredrickson has done a wonderful job," Constantine said.
McClendon, of Racine, was at Red Onion Cafe, 555 Main St., in Downtown Racine along with the campaigns for Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice candidate Lisa Neubauer.
A Racine County Bar Association poll showed that its members overwhelmingly found Fredrickson more qualified than McClendon.
Circuit Court judges serve six-year terms and the current annual salary, set by the state, is $136,428.
Other county elections
Incumbent Judge Maureen M. Martinez, a former assistant district attorney from Racine, ran unopposed for the Racine County Circuit Court Branch 3 seat and won with 24,151 votes. Martinez was appointed to the bench in December to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Emily Mueller.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, who was first elected in 2015, also was unopposed and won re-election for another four-year term with 25,114 votes.
Campaign pledges
During the campaign, McClendon had campaigned saying, “The recent reports from state and national publications detailing Wisconsin’s racial disparity in our justice system concern the people in the community, including myself. I know that we need to do more … Racine County is ready to have a judge that is conscious of the disparity issues within the justice system and capable of being fair and impartial.”
Fredrickson said: “As a law and order judge, my No. 1 priority is ensuring the safety and security of Racine County residents. That starts with holding violent and dangerous members of our community individually accountable to the full extent of the law.”
He explained in his current rotation as a presiding judge in family court, he has many residents appear before him that cannot afford a lawyer. “It is of critical importance that every person that appears before me is treated equally, fairly, and has the ability to tell their story, regardless of whether they can afford a lawyer. And no matter what, every person appearing before me will be treated with respect,” Fredrickson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.