Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Jon Fredrickson was officially sworn in as the judge of the Racine County Circuit Court Branch 7 at  the Racine County Courthouse Thursday, as family, friends, judges, attorneys and other dignitaries looked on.

Fredrickson, who was appointed in September by Gov. Scott Walker to serve as judge of Branch 7, called his investiture the "pinnacle" of his career. His first day on the bench was Oct. 15, and Frederickson said he began hearing cases on Oct. 29.

He will serve out the rest of retired Judge Charles Constantine's term, which ends in 2020.

“As Racine County Circuit Court judge, I will honor and never lose sight of my principles … I really look forward to working with all of you in the years ahead as we serve Racine County and Wisconsin together,” Frederickson said.

During the ceremony, Frederickson thanked his wife Sarah, their two children, the other judges and court employees who assisted him as he made the transition from an attorney to judge. 

State Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, State representative-elect and Racine Unified School Board President Robert Wittke Jr., Racine County Treasurer Jane Nikolai, Register of Deeds Tyson Fettes, Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot, Caledonia Village Trustee Fran Martin and County Supervisor Nick Demske also attended the event. 

Previous experience

Fredrickson previously worked at the Milwaukee-based law firm Kravit, Hovel & Krawczyk S.C., where he had practiced since 2001. Before that, he was an associate and law clerk at Milwaukee-based Crivello, Carlson, S.C.

Fredrickson received his juris doctorate, with honors, from Marquette University, and his undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business. He lives in Caledonia with his family.

In April, an election will be held for the Branch 7 seat Fredrickson now occupies. Fredrickson will vie against attorney Jamie McClendon for the seat. A primary, which would be necessary if more than two candidates file, will take place on Feb. 19.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments