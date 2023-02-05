RACINE — Girls Thrive participants at Fratt Elementary School can repeat the group’s mission by heart.

Diem Nunez, a fourth-grader, recited the quote from Maya Angelou, “My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor and some style.”

The fourth and fifth grade participants meet Mondays and Thursdays in what they describe as a safe space to learn to talk about what they’re feeling, to let go and to deal with stress.

They also learn to practice good manners.

Thriving

Rosalind Hardy, a special education teacher, developed Girls Thrive when she was teaching in Illinois about 10 years ago and brought it with her to Wisconsin.

Hardy said she knew she would be organizing a Girls Thrive when one of the Fratt Elementary School students shared that she considered herself to be unattractive.

Hardy said she thought to herself, “I guess we have to start this, because I can’t have her walking around feeling like this.”

There’s a lot for Hardy to teach and for the girls to learn.

The girls sit in a circle and practice a variety of skills, including advocating for themselves.

“People in the world tell girls to be seen and to be pretty,” Hardy said. “They don’t want to hear what they’re feeling.”

Girls having a tough time will shut down, she said.

Hardy wants to give them a place to open up.

“That’s what Girls Thrive is about,” she said. “It’s about teaching them how to talk to each other, how to respect one another. ‘I may not like you, but I don’t have to disrespect you,’ and that’s what I teach.”

Hardy wants the girls to understand that they are going to get mad, and they might not like someone – those things are going to happen – but they can all communicate respectfully.

She said these are skills the girls need to enter the workforce or if they become mothers — and some of the girls are not learning the art of communicating at home.

Hardy crafts a lesson plan, but there are times when that is put aside to address something immediately.

That happened recently when two girls were having a dispute.

However, when Hardy showed the video, it did not look like a dispute. It looked like two girls discussing a problem.

And that is what Girls Thrive is aiming for. That’s success.

Hardy said she isn’t trying to solve everyone’s problems — she just wants the participants to have the tools to solve their own problems.

Hardy works to build trust with the participants and helps them learn to trust one another.

She jokes with the students but also holds them accountable for the behavior.

“We have a standard for Girls Thrive,” she said.

The future

Hardy would like to see similar programs in every school, from elementary to high school.

Hardy said that one of the biggest social issues facing the city is the number of dysfunctional families.

“If we want to build strong families, we have to start with those that are the matriarchs,” she said.

There are already groups for boys and young men, she said, but not so much for girls.

“For me, I felt we needed to start building these females because they are the nurturers,” Hardy said. “But if they can’t nurture themselves, how are they going to nurture a spouse? A friend? A baby?”

She said now is the time for girls to start learning how to handle some of the things in their lives.

Village

The staff at Fratt makes sure Hardy has the resources and support she needs.

“Our village is strong,” Hardy said.

At Christmas, Hardy needed 36 gift cards for McDonald’s. Teachers would email her and say, “I’ve got you. Here’s $20.”

“Whatever we need, they come out full force,” Hardy said. “They’re showing love outside of the school day.”

She was able to get women to volunteer to teach the participants skills such as cooking and craft making.

On Monday, three mothers will join the discussion to give the girls an opportunity to watch grown women communicating and talking things out.

Despite the hard work and success, Hardy admitted that sometimes she also has doubts.

“I was a little girl, too,” she said.

However, Hardy’s biggest champion is Matt Hardy, her husband of 38 years.

She said he’s always ready to encourage her with a “This is a good and needed program” as well as a “You’ve got this.”

