Franksville woman killed in car-vs.-semi crash in Caledonia
Franksville woman killed in car-vs.-semi crash in Caledonia

Fatal accident at intersection of Golf and East Frontage roads

Investigators work at the scene of Friday's fatal traffic accident at the intersection of Golf and East Frontage roads in Caledonia. A Franksville woman, the driver of the car at right, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CALEDONIA — A woman was killed in a car-vs.-semitrailer crash Friday morning at the intersection of Golf and the east frontage roads, the Caledonia Police Department reported Saturday night in a news release.

An investigation by Caledonia Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol found that the semi driver, a 63-year-old Burlington man, was traveling north on the east frontage road at about 9:49 a.m. when a vehicle traveling west on Golf Road stopped for a stop sign, then pulled out in front of the semi, "which did not have any traffic control," police said.

The car was struck on the driver's side by the semi. The operator of the vehicle — identified by Caledonia police as Kristin Halverson, 47, of Franksville — died at the scene.

There have been no arrests in connection to the crash, which remained under investigation as of Saturday, police said.

