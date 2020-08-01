Franksville woman killed in car-vs.-semi collision in Caledonia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A woman was killed in Friday's car-vs.-semitrailer collision at the intersection of Golf and East Frontage roads, the Caledonia Police Department said Saturday night in a news release.

An investigation by Caledonia Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol found that the semi driver was traveling north on East Frontage Road at about 9:49 a.m. when a vehicle traveling west on Golf Road stopped for a stop sign, then pulled out in front of the semi, "which did not have any traffic control," the news release said.

The car was struck on the driver's side by the semi. The operator of the vehicle — identified by Caledonia police as Kristin Halverson, 47, of Franksville — died at the scene.

There have been no arrests in connection with this incident, which remains under investigation, the news release said.