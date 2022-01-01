Franksville man killed in Sheridan Road traffic accident early Saturday

A 26-year-old Franksville man was killed in a traffic accident early Saturday morning on Sheridan Road, according to a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. The man's passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At 1:54 a.m. Saturday, Kenosha County deputies, detectives, and fire/rescue personnel from the Village of Somers responded to the 400 block of Sheridan Road for a report of a serious vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that a 2004 gold Chevrolet Impala was traveling south at a high rate of speed and crossed into the northbound lanes, where it lost control, rolled onto its roof, and came to rest on the driver's side after striking a utility pole.

According to detectives on the scene, the driver of the Impala, a 26-year-old man from Franksville, was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. The operator was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification, according to the news release.

The front-seat passenger of the Impala, a 40-year-old man from Kenosha, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

The investigation remains active. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.