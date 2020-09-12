 Skip to main content
Franksville man killed in one-vehicle accident in Raymond
RAYMOND

RAYMOND — A 59-year-old Franksville man was killed in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Raymond, the Racine County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release.

At 5:02 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to 1200 block of 60th Street after a paper carrier reported observing an SUV off the roadway and up against a tree.

Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle's sole occupant, deceased. The vehicle appeared to have been southbound on 60th when it crossed the center line, left the roadway, and struck a tree, the news release said, adding that failure to wear a seatbelt and speed appear to have been factors in the accident. 

