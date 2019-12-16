Franksville man claims $1 million lottery prize

MADISON — Robert Ryan of Franksville is the lucky Mega Millions player who claimed $1 million from the Dec. 10 Mega Millions drawing, state lottery officials announced Monday.

Ryan purchased the ticket at Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, and matched five out of the five numbers, but not the Mega Ball. The winning numbers were 18, 31, 46, 54, and 61 with a MegaBall of 25. The Megaplier number was 2.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A long-time lottery player, Ryan didn’t realize he had won $1 million until heading to a Lottery office to claim his prize. Robert shared that the win “couldn’t have happened at a better time,” lottery officials said.

Festival Foods will receive a $20,000 incentive for selling the winning ticket.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for today with a jackpot estimated at $372 million (cash option of $251.6 million).

The odds of winning the Mega Millions $1 million prize are 1 in 12,607,307. Mega Millions drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday to be included in that day’s drawing.

Love 4 Funny 2 Wow 4 Sad 1 Angry 3