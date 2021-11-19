Franksville graphics company recognized internationally for branded pickup truck

FRANKSVILLE — Work from a local vehicle graphics company is on display for the world to see.

Custom Painted Vehicles/CPV Paint & Graphics, 4234 Courtney St., Franksville, helped design and paint a vehicle branded for Outside Magazine that got national and international recognition at a trade-only industry event.

The 2021 Ford Ranger pickup truck, nicknamed “Live Bravely,” was unveiled Nov. 2-5 at the Ford Motor Co. exhibit at the automotive aftermarket industry’s Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas.

The project began in August and was finished by the end of October. All of the work was completed by CPV and Attitude Performance in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

The BDS suspension, FOX shocks, ARB bumpers and BF Goodrich tires provide the truck with expanded capability off-road, while the interior includes leather seating from Katzkin and a Gaia GPS app from Outside Magazine, for backcountry hiking, biking and off-road camping.

The bed of the truck has a TruckVault secure storage system, ARB fridge, a rooftop tent, a WaterGen atmospheric water collection system and a smokeless FirePit plus from BioLite. An additional power supply is courtesy of a Goal Zero power pack, and Rigid accessory lights can illuminate a trail.

Virtually every aspect of the vehicle was modified, said designer Jhan Robert Dolphin.

Following SEMA, the vehicle is set to make appearances across the country at a variety of live shows and active lifestyle events, with road adventures in-between.

“Anybody who’s an outdoors person would just love this thing,” Dolphin said.

‘We just made it work’

Dolphin’s marketing firm, J Robert Marketing, specializes in active lifestyle and automotive projects. The company has built 15 to 20 specially-branded vehicles, and four of them have been on display for Ford. Sometimes they are trucks and sometimes race cars.

Dolphin is president and CEO of J Robert Marketing, based in Lindenhurst, Illinois, about 35 miles southwest of Racine.

His team is full of people who love the outdoors: They’re hunters, anglers and boaters.

“We only do a project when we’re totally into it,” Dolphin said. “If we can do a project that sends a message or inspires somebody to do something … we get all fired up.”

Dolphin said with the COVID-19 pandemic, people want to go on outdoor adventures now more than ever.

“They want to go off the grid and get away from it all,” he said. “Many more people are getting into camping, outdoors, national parks and spending time outside. We felt the timing was good.”

Dolphin and Steve Wright, president of CPV, estimated it had been 20 years since they first did a project together. Dolphin initially found out about CPV because three other auto companies recommended it.

“They are not a typical vehicle paint shop,” Dolphin said. “The work they do, having the skillset to be able to match some of the bizarre colors, that has allowed their business to grow. CPV is one of the only companies that has a history of doing it well.”

Wright said Dolphin is easy to work with because he provides a clean slate for design and allows the CPV staff to “do our thing.”

“Steve and I have a fantastic relationship,” Dolphin said. “Sometimes in your business career, you come across those people who are gems, and if you’re lucky enough to work with them, you hold onto them.”

Although CPV typically works on motorcycles, Wright said he agreed to the Live Bravely truck project to get some exposure, flash the CPV name and stay current with trends. In addition, Wright hoped to receive exposure with large companies like Ford.

Wright said other than the vehicle itself, the paint job is “so critical.” CPV held the vehicle three weeks; two weeks to paint it and then another week for final buffing and polishing.

Despite the vehicle initially coming painted in a somewhat odd tone, “We just made it work,” Wright said, describing how he strategized the branding color scheme.

“I love it,” he said. “I think it turned out great. We’re real happy with it and the tremendous amount of attention that this vehicle is getting.”

Currently, the vehicle is in storage in Las Vegas awaiting the next show, but it is ready for whoever wants to use it on the next adventure, Dolphin said. The truck was not built to just be a show vehicle.

“From here on out,” Dolphin said, “we’re going to get it dirty.”

