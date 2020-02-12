Franksville gas station sells two winning $100,000 tickets in All or Nothing game

The store that sold the tickets, Super Mart (which is also a Marathon gas station), 9725 Northwestern Ave., is entitled to 2% of the winning ticket amounts as an incentive for selling the tickets, according to Wisconsin Lottery. That means the store is expected to receive around $4,000 for these two tickets combined.
All or Nothing premiered last April, becoming Wisconsin's first new lottery game in five years. These two wins are the 28th and 29th winners of the game ever, according to Wisconsin Lottery.
The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 352,716.
Ivanhoe bartender Baylee McDonough goes bead crazy as she tosses strand after strand of beads into the crowd on Saturday night at Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St., on Saturday night during the 16th annual Mardi Crawl.
Harold and Missy Mason, Racine, show off their Mardi Gras garb while being the first to take advantage of the shuttle service between bars participating in Mardi Crawl Saturday night in Downtown Racine.
Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery service manager Jerry Howell bestows beads onto Marie Kilps of Racine, one of many patrons who visited the numerous bars that participated in Mardi Crawl Saturday night in Downtown Racine.
Bars in Downtown Racine and the vicinity hosted the 16th annual Mardi Crawl on Saturday night.
Buses transported partygoers to participating locations. Many bars distributed party beads and partygoers were invited to dress in Mardi Gras attire.
Audrey Nielsen, Racine, rips a tangle of beads out of friend Jackie Drea’s purse at Evelyn’s Club on Main Saturday night during Mardi Crawl.
Mardi Crawl decor is seen at Evelyn’s on Main on Saturday night during the annual pub crawl.
Ivanhoe bartender Baylee McDonough helps patrons with press-on tattoos during Mardi Crawl Saturday night at Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St.
Doug Nicholson, owner of Ivanhoe, Brickhouse and Main Hub, places beads around the necks of patrons using the shuttle service between his bars on Saturday night during Mardi Crawl.
Brickhouse bar manager Kevin Peasley holds up one of his numerous strands of Mardi Gras beads during Racine’s Mardi Crawl Saturday night in Downtown Racine.
Mariah Strum, Racine, tries on her friend’s masquerade mask at the beginning of Mardi Crawl Saturday night in Downtown Racine.
Bob and Janet Distad enjoy Winter Olympics programming at the Brickhouse on Saturday night during the beginning hours of Racine’s Mardi Crawl.
Brittany Garard, Racine, is one of the last to exit the shuttle for The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery while barhopping on Saturday night around Downtown Racine during Mardi Crawl.
Travis Gaastra, Racine, lines up a shot during a game of pool amid the Mardi Gras festivities on Saturday night at Evelyn’s Club on Main in Downtown Racine during Mardi Crawl.
