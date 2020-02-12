You are the owner of this article.
Franksville gas station sells two winning $100,000 tickets in All or Nothing game
FRANKSVILLE — Two tickets that were sold by the same convenience store turned out to be $100,000 winners after Tuesday night's $100,000 All of Nothing drawing by the Wisconsin Lottery.

One of the two tickets sold matched all 11 numbers drawn (3-5-7-8-12-14-16-17-19-20-22) while the other missed all 11 numbers, both resulting in the maximum payout of $100,000.

In a statement, Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin said: "Winning tickets for both all and nothing in the same drawing? Wow!"

The store that sold the tickets, Super Mart (which is also a Marathon gas station), 9725 Northwestern Ave., is entitled to 2% of the winning ticket amounts as an incentive for selling the tickets, according to Wisconsin Lottery. That means the store is expected to receive around $4,000 for these two tickets combined.

All or Nothing premiered last April, becoming Wisconsin's first new lottery game in five years. These two wins are the 28th and 29th winners of the game ever, according to Wisconsin Lottery.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 352,716.

