Food Truck Fest
Ruth Teeter, right, and her granddaughter Iris Knapp get some cheese curds at the Marco Pollo food truck based out of Milwaukee. Marco Pollo and others were among the first food trucks at the first annual Franksville Food Truck Fest.

 RICARDO TORRES ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com

CALEDONIA — Area residents waited patiently in line at each food truck for the first annual Franksville Food Truck Fest at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Park.

Lines would be as long as 20 people deep as residents flocked to try different food trucks.

Suzy Van Erdan, owner of the Down ‘n Cheesy food truck, said customers have kept her and her employees busy pumping out grilled cheese sandwiches and mac n’ cheese bowls.

When asked why she chose a cheese-focused food truck, Van Erdan said: “We live in Wisconsin and everybody loves cheese.”

Caledonia resident Ruth Teeter said the event was a good idea.

“This brings people out,” Teeter said.

Mount Pleasant Village Board member Jon Hewitt was impressed with the variety of food being offered.

“This is pretty successful for the first try,” Hewitt said of the event. “This is what millennials have been asking for.”

Aside from the millennials, plenty of Baby Boomers and Gen Xers also came out to try some of the food, along with their children and grandchildren.

The event held at the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave., continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Long lines at Food Truck Fest
People waited in long lines for some of the food trucks on Friday at the first annual Franksville Food Truck Fest. 
Flipping grilled cheese
Keshawn Neal of Down n' Cheesy food truck from Franklin prepares a grilled cheese sandwich for a customer on Friday. Over a dozen food trucks parked in the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Park in Franksville for the first annual Food Truck Fest.
