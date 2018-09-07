CALEDONIA — Area residents waited patiently in line at each food truck for the first annual Franksville Food Truck Fest at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Park.
Lines would be as long as 20 people deep as residents flocked to try different food trucks.
Suzy Van Erdan, owner of the Down ‘n Cheesy food truck, said customers have kept her and her employees busy pumping out grilled cheese sandwiches and mac n’ cheese bowls.
When asked why she chose a cheese-focused food truck, Van Erdan said: “We live in Wisconsin and everybody loves cheese.”
Caledonia resident Ruth Teeter said the event was a good idea.
“This brings people out,” Teeter said.
Mount Pleasant Village Board member Jon Hewitt was impressed with the variety of food being offered.
“This is pretty successful for the first try,” Hewitt said of the event. “This is what millennials have been asking for.”
Aside from the millennials, plenty of Baby Boomers and Gen Xers also came out to try some of the food, along with their children and grandchildren.
The event held at the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave., continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
the next big draw
I wish Racine county wasn’t so anti food truck, these are really great otherwise there aren’t many options around
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.