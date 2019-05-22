CALEDONIA — It's that time of the year when people raise a glass to summer.
The Franksville Craft Beer Garden will kick off its second full season on Thursday at 5:15 p.m., followed by the first pour by Terri Maier, president of the Caledonia/Mount Pleasant Joint Park Board. The beer garden is located in the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park in Franksville, at 9416 Northwestern Ave.
The opening weekend of the beer garden is scheduled to offer live music, lawn games and food from the Summit Restaurant food truck which will be on site all weekend.
“The community ambiance we have developed at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden is something we are incredibly proud of, and something we have really missed over these long winter months," said Ken Michel Jr., co-owner of Hop Heads Hospitality & Events which operates the beer garden. "We are thrilled to be back in the park, pouring craft beer and seeing people connect with their neighbors.”
The beer garden will have over 16 Wisconsin craft beers on tap as well as Sprecher Root Beer also on tap, as well as wine, White Claw hard seltzer, cider and bloody marys.
The new Real Racine Music Stage at the beer garden will also be kicking off a weekly live music series this weekend. On Friday local singer Jackie Brown will be performing a mix of country and rock covers from 6-9 p.m.; Gary Wortham will play rock acoustic guitar on Saturday from 6-9 p.m.
“This weekend is just the beginning of what we have planned for this season,” said Hop Heads co-owner Molly Michel. “We have so much in store for the community: night markets, food truck nights, a summer beer festival, yoga, run clubs, and of course an incredible live music lineup every weekend.”
Times and events
The Franksville Craft Beer garden is open every weekend until the end of September. Hours are Thursdays 5-9 p.m., Fridays 1-9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Parking and entry is always free, and nonalchoholic carry-ins are welcome.
Hop Heads Hospitality & Events is co-owned by the husband and wife team of Ken and Molly Michel and specializes in community-based events and gathering spaces.
