Franksville Craft Beer Garden to open season with music, drinks, food on Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FRANKSVILLE — The Franksville Craft Beer Garden plans to open for the season at 4 p.m. on Friday.

"We're very excited to open it and see all of you and kick off our season," co-founder Molly Michel said in a video shared online Tuesday announcing the opening date.

"We're working on getting stuff ready. We're working extra hard on our safety measures, on our best practices, things like that," Ken Michel, Molly's husband and co-founder, added.

The Franksville Craft Beer Garden is located withinCaledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave.

Under advisement from the Central Racine County Health Department, which is headquartered just down the street from the park, all drinks will be served in plastic cups, since glass cups would require being passed back and forth between staff and customers — thus increasing the risk of disease spreading.

A & A Cafe Food Truck is scheduled to provide food throughout the weekend. Live music is planned from 6-9 p.m. by Ben Janzow on Friday evening. The next day. during the same time slot, the Subtle Undertones are scheduled to perform.