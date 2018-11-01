CALEDONIA — A Franksville boy is one of the youngest published novelists in the world.
At 9 years old, Aiden Zeng has already self-published two chapter books, with another three in the works.
Zeng said that he sometimes reads as many as 18 books in a week. Last summer, he read the Harry Potter series five times before getting bored with it. Between reading sessions, he plays with his vast collection of dinosaur figurines.
The combination of those two interests — magic and dinosaurs — inspired his series of novels: “The Great Dinosaur Rebellion.”
“The books are about these seven kids who met a Phantom Lord who told them they have to find dinosaur eggs,” Zeng explained. “So one day the seven kids find a portal and go back to the Mesozoic Era on the hunt for dinosaur eggs while dinosaurs are chasing them.”
The books are independently published on Amazon.com. Soft-cover copies are available for less than $5 and on Kindle for $2.99, but come for free with a Kindle Unlimited subscription.
The youngest ever?
Zeng’s mother, Amy Li, believes her son is the youngest person to ever publish a book series.
As of 2017, Anaya Lee Willabus was considered the youngest chapter book author in America. The Brooklyn, New York resident wrote “The Day Mohan Found His Confidence” at the age of 8. She’s now published two other books, but never released a sequel to any of the novels.
A 6-year-old British boy named Christopher Beale wrote a five-chapter novel that was published in the U.K. in 2006. He didn’t write a sequel either.
The youngest published author ever is considered to be Dorothy Straight, an American girl who wrote and illustrated “How the World Began” in 1962 at the age of four. It was published two years later, but wasn’t a chapter book and never got a sequel.
Zeng’s first book was written when he was only 8 years old. And so, he may be a new record holder.
“He can follow through (with his writing),” Li said with pride, “rather than wasting time playing video games.”
The first two books in “The Great Dinosaur Rebellion” series — titled “The Failing Success” and “The Unfolding Truth” — are just over 100 pages each. Zeng said it wasn’t too difficult to come up with enough material to fill the novels, each of which has more than 10 chapters.
“Sometimes it’s easy because I have so many ideas,” he said.
In third grade, Zeng wrote a handful of short essays about dinosaurs in school at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary. Those essays inspired him to continue the writing project.
“After that, my head started buzzing,” Zeng said. “I wanted to put down what was in my head and put it in a book.”
Zeng said his favorite scenes to write are “when the dinosaurs fight.” That coincidentally is his favorite part of one of his favorite movies: “Jurassic Park.”
The young Zeng dreams of being a movie director, in addition to being a writer. But he knows he needs a little more age and experience to pull that off.
He looks up to Steven Speilberg, who directed the original “Jurassic Park” film and one of its sequels.
Last week, Zeng wrote a letter to one of his favorite authors, R.L. Stine, who penned the “Goosebumps” children’s horror series. The letter was accompanied by copies of Zeng’s first two books. Stine is yet to write back, but Zeng is hopeful to get a response from one of his literary idols.
Worldwide literacy
Zeng is bilingual in English and Mandarin; both of his parents were born in China, but their son was born here. He prefers writing in English. If nothing else, English makes it easier to write about dinosaurs, since he doesn’t need to worry about translating complex names of the prehistoric creatures.
Zeng’s dad is trying to get his son invested in books based on contemporary topics, rather than Hogwarts or Tyrannosaurus rex. He recently purchased, “The Day the President was Shot,” by Bill O’Reilly, a nonfiction book detailing the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1981.
Zeng hasn’t read it yet. He’s busy writing the third book in the series. Plus, he doesn’t seem to be too interested in presidential assassination plots. Not yet at least. He’s sticking with dinosaurs.
“When he was 4 years old, he didn’t care about superheroes,” Zeng’s mother said.
“They are all fake,” Zeng told his mother.
He prefers stories based in reality. It’s just a reality that existed a long time ago, like the Mesozoic era, but with a few magical twists and portals.
“I wanted to put down what was in my head and put it in a book.” Aiden Zeng, 9-year-old author
