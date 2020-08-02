You have permission to edit this article.
Frank P. Crivello of Phoenix Investors discusses how urban blight remediation reduces firearms violence
Phoenix Investors

Before and after of Phoenix Investors’ property at 6400 Jenny Lind Road in Fort Smith, Arkansas. 

Most American cities have their share of abandoned buildings, ranging from condemned houses to abandoned warehouses. Studies repeatedly show that these abandoned structures, often referred to as urban blight, contribute to increased local crime. Through public-private partnerships, businesses and municipalities can address these issues by implementing urban blight remediation programs.

How industrial urban blight hurts neighborhoods

Industrial urban blight occurs when an owner abandons a building; as the building falls into disrepair, it becomes blighted. Blighted industrial buildings may span tens of thousands of square feet, becoming an eyesore for other nearby businesses and residences.

Some ways that blighted buildings can negatively impact the surrounding area include:

Urban blight remediation proven to reduce firearms violence

In 2019, the United States saw more than 15,000 firearms deaths, while another 30,000 were injured. The link between urban blight and crime, specifically gun violence, has been studied extensively over the last several decades:

In both Detroit and Pennsylvania, the impact on non-firearm violence in both studies was negligible, suggesting that remediating urban blight has a significant impact on violence specifically related to firearms.

Urban blight remediation at Phoenix Investors

At Phoenix Investors, we believe that continued public and private efforts to remediate urban blight contributes to a reduction in national gun violence. Our passion for urban blight remediation inspires us to partner with local and state governments on projects of this nature.

Founded by Frank P. Crivello, Phoenix Investors is a national commercial real estate firm based in Milwaukee. Our core business is the revitalization of former manufacturing facilities throughout the United States. This strategy leads to positively transforming communities by restarting their economic engines. For more information, visit https://phoenixinvestors.com.

