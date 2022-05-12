Frank Crivello of Milwaukee’s Phoenix Investors: Public-Private Partnerships

Founded in 1994 by Frank Crivello, Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors and its affiliates (collectively “Phoenix”) are a leader in the acquisition, development, renovation, and repositioning of industrial facilities throughout the United States. Utilizing a disciplined investment approach and successful partnerships with institutional capital sources, corporations, and public stakeholders, Phoenix has developed a proven track record of generating superior risk-adjusted returns while providing cost-efficient lease rates for its growing portfolio of national tenants.

Perhaps Phoenix’s greatest focus and legacy lay in the revitalization of distressed communities suffering from the aftermath of urban blight. “Phoenix Investors’ core focus shifted to the renovation of large former industrial plants about a decade ago as I witnessed entire communities making significant strides in the areas surrounding our redevelopments,” said Frank Crivello, Chairman & Founder of Phoenix Investors. “Most often when we complete a major industrial renovation, nearby businesses and neighborhoods begin to improve. We’ve found that our renovations are often inspiration for other investments and increased economic activity.”

Milwaukee is both home to Phoenix Investors and the recipient of Phoenix’s various philanthropic efforts. Beyond donations to local nonprofits and community organizations, Phoenix Investors undertook a project in Northern Milwaukee that resulted in evidenced reduction of crime in the area surrounding the redevelopment. Phoenix worked in conjunction with the Milwaukee Police Department to analyze four years of crime data from the blocks directly surrounding the facility. By 2017, one year after the building had been demolished, overall crime within the surrounding neighborhoods decreased by 19 percent. Between 2015 and 2019, total property crimes were reduced by 36 percent, while more serious crimes decreased 32 percent.

“A plant closure is devastating to the soul of any community,” said Anthony Crivello, Phoenix Investors’ Executive Vice President. “Generations of family members in these communities have a deep connection to a plant through past or present employment.”

“A plant closure has profound and negative implications for the former company and its brand,” said David Marks, Phoenix Investors’ President and CEO. “Therefore, most corporate sellers care less about the price we pay for their closed plants and much more about what we will do with it and how we will repopulate it with quality companies and jobs. Our projects, with the help of our corporate and public partners, help reverse the fortunes of distressed communities and stoke their economic engines.”

As a nationally recognized commercial real estate firm, Phoenix Investors’ facilities are hosted by communities across the United States, many of which have experienced marked improvements in crime reduction, increases in economic activity, significant reductions in unemployment rates, and a renewal of neighborhood safety and culture.

Please visit https://phoenixinvestors.com to learn more about Phoenix Investors, their national reach, and their commitment to revitalizing communities through public-private partnerships.

