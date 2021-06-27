Frank Crivello of Milwaukee’s Phoenix Investors on understanding different commercial real estate classes

Private real estate broadly divides into two types: residential and commercial. Though news headlines often lump commercial real estate under a single header, the commercial real estate industry comprises multiple subsectors. Read on to learn about the property types that fall under the umbrella of commercial real estate.
Office Real Estate
- Class A. Class A office properties usually have prime locations and are considered the best of the best.
- Class B. Many Class B buildings used to be Class A buildings, but time has taken its toll. Class B office locations usually offer convenient locations, good function and aesthetics, and mid-range rents.
- Class C. Whereas Class A and Class B buildings tend to appeal to larger enterprises, Class C buildings provide affordable, no-frills office space for small businesses and start-ups who need a place to put a desk and work.
Multifamily Real Estate
- Apartment structures typically have a single owner or property management firm that rents units out to tenants.
- In a condominium, each occupant owns their individual unit and shares ownership and responsibility of public areas.
- Townhouses operate similarly to a condominium, except each unit is more like a multi-story house than an apartment.
- Other types of multifamily properties include houses or small buildings broken into multiple rental units, such as duplexes or fourplexes.
Retail Real Estate
- Malls. Malls often span hundreds of thousands of square feet, containing room for dozens of stores under a single roof.
- Big box. Big-box retailers are vast stores, often taking up nearly as much space as a small mall might.
- Shopping centers. Usually anchored by a large national retailer—think Best Buy or Dick’s Sporting Goods, for example—shopping centers often have a mix of national brands and local brands.
- Strip malls. A strip mall is a chain of small, connected retail spaces along a high-traffic local road.
- Standalone. These smaller, freestanding properties house a single retailer or restaurant.
Travel/Hospitality Real Estate
- Hotels and motels. Hotels and motels rely on tourism and business travel for success. The success of these properties depends heavily on the economy.
- Restaurants. Restaurants walk the line between retail and hospitality real estate. Much like hotels, restaurants can suffer if the economy takes a downturn, which can make this a higher-risk investment.
Agricultural, Special Purpose, and Mixed-Use
- Agricultural properties might be considered residential or commercial, depending on the specifics of the operation and the zoning of the land.
- Special-purpose properties can house amusement parks, cemeteries, museums, hospitals, sports clubs, and numerous other types of businesses that don’t fit neatly into one of the other categories.
- Mixed-use. Mixed-use properties often serve more than one commercial real estate subsector. For example, an apartment building with an attached recreational or shopping center would be considered mixed-use.
Industrial
- Logistics. Warehouses and distribution centers account for significant demand in the industrial real estate sector. Warehouses primarily store goods or raw materials for production, whereas distribution centers fulfill orders to consumers or other businesses. As a subset of logistics properties, cold storage facilities provide essential storage for temperature-controlled products.
- Manufacturing. Manufacturers range in size from small machine shops to large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Manufacturers occupy industrial space because they tend to generate noise and may potentially have high volumes of traffic.
- Flex space. In these buildings, industrial businesses can “flex” the amount of office space within the structure to suit their needs.
