The first official public update on Foxconn from Mount Pleasant and Racine County, which was scheduled for Tuesday evening, was canceled due to icy conditions.

The county said in a news release that the meeting, which was to involve both county and Village of Mount Pleasant officials, will be "rescheduled."

The presentation, which would not have included public comment, was to be both in-person and livestreamed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.