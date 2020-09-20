Foxconn 'tops off' High Performance Computing Data Center Globe

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group and its construction manager, Mortenson, announced Thursday the completion of structural steel for the 100-feet-tall High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe located at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.
Foxconn and Mortenson are soon to begin the process of installing 642 pieces of glass on the globe through the end of the year. To date, Foxconn has invested about $750 million in Wisconsin inclusive of capital expenditures, salaries, and other expenses since operations began, the company said.
The HPCDC Globe, located along Highway H, will be home to the Wisconn Valley Network Operations Center. Within the center, Foxconn employees will be able to control the computing power that supports the ecosystem of Foxconn technologies such as Industrial 5G networks, cloud computing, and industrial artificial intelligence.
This ecosystem supports advanced manufacturing operations across the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park and gives employers the opportunities to bring jobs to Wisconsin where production of goods and services can remain competitive in the global market, the company said.
“The structural completion of the HPCDC Globe is another example of Foxconn’s ongoing investment in Wisconsin,” said Foxconn executive Robert Schlaeger. “In addition to continued investment, the HPCDC is a necessary function of the advanced manufacturing ecosystem that will make the WVSTP an attractive place to create jobs. With competitive energy rates at Wisconn Valley, Foxconn is following through on its vision to build a data center that can benefit the region and the state through Data Colocation and Software as a Service.”
Data colocation, “Software as a Service” and other high-performance computing opportunities position Foxconn to support a variety of industries such as healthcare, academic research, safety, and agriculture, the company said.
In addition to supporting Wisconn Valley operations, high-performance computing capability will attract business partnerships to Wisconn Valley, driving job creation, and economic development, the company said.
