Foxconn 'tops off' High Performance Computing Data Center Globe

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group and its construction manager, Mortenson, announced Thursday the completion of structural steel for the 100-feet-tall High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe located at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.

Foxconn and Mortenson are soon to begin the process of installing 642 pieces of glass on the globe through the end of the year. To date, Foxconn has invested about $750 million in Wisconsin inclusive of capital expenditures, salaries, and other expenses since operations began, the company said.

The HPCDC Globe, located along Highway H, will be home to the Wisconn Valley Network Operations Center. Within the center, Foxconn employees will be able to control the computing power that supports the ecosystem of Foxconn technologies such as Industrial 5G networks, cloud computing, and industrial artificial intelligence.

This ecosystem supports advanced manufacturing operations across the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park and gives employers the opportunities to bring jobs to Wisconsin where production of goods and services can remain competitive in the global market, the company said.