MOUNT PLEASANT — The Foxconn Technology Group will be holding its first hiring fair from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. next Saturday, Oct. 13, at 13315 Globe Drive in Mount Pleasant, near the intersection of Highway 20 and Interstate 94.

The Associated Press reported that four other hiring events have been scheduled as well: Oct. 21 in Racine, Oct. 24 in Green Bay, Oct. 27 in Eau Claire and Nov. 2 in Milwaukee.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are 261 openings at Foxconn, most of which are based in southeastern Wisconsin, according to FoxconnJobs.us.

Foxconn exec: 13K jobs 'absolutely' attainable

In August, Foxconn executive Louis Woo told The Journal Times that his company’s goal of creating 13,000 new jobs by 2023 is “absolutely” achievable. He said that about 10 percent of Foxconn’s local hires will be assembly workers, with the remaining 90 percent being considered “knowledge workers.”

Only the first 2,000 people to apply will be allowed to attend the fair. To be considered, applicants must preregister online.

To preregister, follow the steps listed below:

  1. Go online to bit.ly/2C1vbWv or fewidev.com/events/#/pre-register
  2. Answer a few questions
  3. Upload a resume
  4. Click submit

Foxconn emphasized that both military veterans and citizens are welcome to apply for jobs.

Before applying, Foxconn encourages applicants to look over what jobs are available at foxconnjobs.us.

After preregistering, interview times will be emailed to applicants who are accepted on either Oct. 11 or Oct. 12.

