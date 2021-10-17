 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Foxconn to host career fair in Mount Pleasant on Saturday
0 Comments
alert top story
SATURDAY, OCT. 23

Foxconn to host career fair in Mount Pleasant on Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Foxconn High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe

The visual centerpiece of the Foxconn campus in Mount Pleasant is the 100-feet tall High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe, shown here on Feb. 25. 

 Mark Hertzberg, Special to The Journal Times

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn is planning another jobs fair in Racine County. The company says it will be making job offers on the spot for more than 100 openings.

It will be held at the Foxconn campus, 12001 Braun Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The company has remained secretive about operations inside the campus, although those who have been allowed inside — including a handful of elected officials and area business leaders — have said they have seen electronics being assembled.

According to the website foxconnjob.us, openings include warehouse jobs; working in the supply chain; repairing and troubleshooting assembly machines; office staff, including sales managers, administrative assistants and working on the help desk; cybersecurity analysts and engineers; inspectors; working on assembly lines; software programming; and supervisor jobs.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Prior experience is not needed for every position.

Wages were not posted, although the company says it is offering “competitive wages with full benefits.” The website encourages applicants to bring their resumes and to “Just show up and look for the Foxconn Globe at Mount Pleasant!”

The website shows that some of the job openings were posted earlier this months, others were posted as far back as June, as seemingly every big business in the country struggles to fill all of its openings.

The Journal Times requested permission, but was not allowed, to attend a Foxconn career fair on Sept. 9.

Plans to possibly use the Mount Pleasant campus to build electric vehicles have at least temporarily been abandoned. Last month, Foxconn announced it was purchasing an already-built electric vehicle factory in Lordstown, Ohio, to facilitate building electric vehicles for California-based Fisker Inc.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wisconsin redistricting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Healthy meals can be expensive and inaccessible. A Racine home chef is changing that
Local News

Healthy meals can be expensive and inaccessible. A Racine home chef is changing that

  • 3 min to read

Knowing the challenges of weight loss, Miketra Larry opened Prepping Beauties, which offers ready-to-eat meals made with organic ingredients. Her mission is to provide healthy, affordable meals and teach her clients — especially families — how to have a positive relationship with food on their budget.

"I'm here to debunk all of the lies of what healthy living requires, and what it robs you (from). Because, when I was younger … I tried so many different diets that were so ineffective, that were not beneficial to me at all."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News