Foxconn to host career fair in Mount Pleasant on Saturday

Wages were not posted, although the company says it is offering “competitive wages with full benefits.” The website encourages applicants to bring their resumes and to “Just show up and look for the Foxconn Globe at Mount Pleasant!”
The website shows that some of the job openings were posted earlier this months, others were posted as far back as June, as seemingly every big business in the country struggles to fill all of its openings.
The Journal Times requested permission, but was not allowed, to attend a Foxconn career fair on Sept. 9.
Plans to possibly use the Mount Pleasant campus to build electric vehicles have at least temporarily been abandoned. Last month, Foxconn announced it was purchasing an already-built
electric vehicle factory in Lordstown, Ohio, to facilitate building electric vehicles for California-based Fisker Inc.
UPDATED: Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn as it develops, as of March 2020
Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn
Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich has taken Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on several flights for the purpose of taking documentary photos of Foxconn Technology Group's developing campus in Mount Pleasant.
Foxconn High Performance Computing Data Center
Foxconn Technology Group's future globe-shape High Performance Computing Data Center at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, is shown on March 15.
Foxconn HPCDC
Construction is underway on Foxconn Technology Group's future globe-shape High Performance Computing Data Center at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant, as seen from this aerial shot on March 15.
Foxconn, Feb. 3
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Feb. 3, 2020, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This photo shows the base of the future spherical High Performance Computing Data Center under construction.
Foxconn Feb. 3
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Feb. 3, 2020, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This photo shows the future Smart Manufacturing Center under construction, center. In the foreground is a private electrical substation. In the background is the fully enclosed future LCD fabrication plant.
Foxconn Feb. 3
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Feb. 3, 2020, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This photo shows the future Smart Manufacturing Center under construction.
Foxconn Feb. 3
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Feb. 3, 2020, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This photo shows the base of the future spherical High Performance Computing Data Center under construction.
Foxconn, Dec. 15, 2019
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Dec. 15, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. The roof is now fully covering the future advanced-manufacturing plant.
Foxconn aerial 12/15
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Dec. 15, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. The roof is now fully covering the large future advanced-manufacturing plant.
Foxconn aerial 12/15
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Dec. 15, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. The roof is now fully covering the future advanced-manufacturing plant, and workers have begun to prepare building pads just east of that building for the next two structures.
Foxconn "fab" Oct. 18
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future advanced-manufacturing plant. At that point in time, builders were installing the roof.
Foxconn aerial, "fab" Oct. 18
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future advanced-manufacturing plant. At this point in time, the builders were installing the roof.
Foxconn aerial Oct. 18
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future advanced-manufacturing plant. At this point in time, the builders were installing the roof.
Foxconn aerials, Oct. 18
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future advanced-manufacturing plant. At this point in time, the builders were installing the roof.
Foxconn aerials, Sept. 20, 2019
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the multipurpose building.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left in background and multipurpose building at right in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left and multipurpose building in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left and multipurpose building at right in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," in the foreground and multipurpose building in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power plant at left and two large new retention ponds.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power substation.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power substation just east of the Foxconn campus.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Part of the Foxconn campus can be seen in the background; in the foreground is Sylvania Airport.
Mike Haubrich with plane
Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich is shown here on Sept. 20, 2019, with his Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane just before taking Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on a flight to document Racine County from above.
