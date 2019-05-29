MOUNT PLEASANT — While property owners in Mount Pleasant are going to be getting their tax bill from the village, Foxconn Technology Group will also be paying taxes — and is expected be the village's largest taxpayer.
Claude Lois, Foxconn project director for the village, updated the Village Board Tuesday saying the company is projected to be the largest taxpayer in the village with property assessed at $57,565,400 in Area I. It is an increase in value of $49.2 million over the same parcels from 2018.
The village plans to collect $1,152,324 in property taxes from Foxconn this year.
“Since the beginning of this project, we have been confident that this development would be an incredible opportunity for our village,” said Village President David DeGroot in a news release. “Recent assessments show that the village is beginning to reap the financial benefits of this opportunity.”
Area I sits north of Highway KR, south of Braun Road, west of Highway H and east of Interstate 94.
The village has not set a budget for the coming year and the tax rate has not been set yet.
Aside from paying for property taxes, Foxconn is responsible for paying a special assessment to cover the cost of all the land acquisitions in the project area.
So far the village has placed $90 million of special assessments on about 850 acres of land in Area I conveyed to Foxconn. The village plans for additional special assessments in the future on other parts of the property.
Lois said the village has acquired about 1,150 acres in Area I, 650 acres in Area II and 625 acres in Area III of the Foxconn area. The village has also acquired additional pieces of land just outside of the Foxconn area including 30 acres of land north of the development site, and strips of land in Sturtevant and Somers for roadway expansions.
According to Lois, Foxconn has received permits for the footings and foundations for a nearly 1 million-square-foot advanced display manufacturing facility. Construction is scheduled to begin in June with the goal of starting operations before the end of 2020.
There have also been major advancements in road construction around the site.
Lois said work has been completed on Highway H and the Frontage Road; International Drive is about 90% done; Braun Road is 70% complete; and the new Wisconn Valley Way is 30% complete.
Lois added that contracts have been awarded for Highway 11 and Louis Sorenson Road, but it has not started.
Other Foxconn news
While Foxconn plans to build an entire manufacturing campus, the core of the development plans to be its Generation 6 "Gen6" manufacturing facility.
On Wednesday Foxconn announced the contract winners to build the nearly one million square foot foundation of the facility. The contracts, which carry a combined total contract value of nearly $13 million, represent the first awards for vertical construction of the Gen6 building.
The Gen6 facility will make the liquid crystal display (LCD) screens.
Prime Subcontractors who have been awarded contracts and will commence work on the foundations and related work, are listed below:
- PSI Intertek, Waukesha, WI - Materials Testing for Foundations and Related Construction
- CD Smith Construction, Fond du Lac, WI - Excavation and Concrete Foundation Work
- Otis Elevator Company, Milwaukee, WI - Elevator Work
“Foxconn is very excited to announce the first awards for the vertical construction of the Gen6 advanced manufacturing facility, the heart of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park,” said Peter Buck, Executive Director of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. “We’re proud to be delivering on our ‘Wisconsin First’ commitment by awarding these contracts to outstanding Wisconsin-based companies. These are the first of many forthcoming bid awards for the vertical construction of our advanced manufacturing facility, and we’re excited to drive further the construction progress at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in the coming weeks and months.”
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
Great news! Never doubted this project would pay off and all those involved are doing a great job. Wonder what kind of cut Cory Mason's failing city gets from the property taxes Mt. Pleasant collects? Sounds like the coming summer will very good for construction workers.
