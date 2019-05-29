MOUNT PLEASANT — While property owners in Mount Pleasant are going to be getting their tax bill from the village, Foxconn Technology Group will also be paying taxes — and, starting this year, is expected to be the village's largest taxpayer.
Claude Lois, Foxconn project director for the village, updated the Village Board Tuesday saying the Foxconn property is now assessed at $57,565,400 in Area I. It is an increase in value of $49.2 million over the same parcels from 2018. Area I sits north of Highway KR, south of Braun Road, west of Highway H and east of Interstate 94.
If the tax rate stays the same as last year, the village would collect $1,152,324 in property taxes from Foxconn this year.
The assessment on that increase in value is set to be used to pay for work done within the development. The assessment on the base value will be distributed to taxing entities such as the village, county, Gateway Technical College and Racine Unified School District.
Before establishing the tax incremental district, or TID, for Foxconn, the assessed property value for the entire Foxconn area was roughly $8 million which will stay the same in order not to negatively affect the general fund of the village.
The increased value, $49.2 million, goes toward paying off the TID. A tax incremental district allows a municipality to pay for improvements within the district by using incremental growth in property taxes generated as development occurs there.
“Since the beginning of this project, we have been confident that this development would be an incredible opportunity for our village,” said Village President David DeGroot in a news release sent Wednesday. “Recent assessments show that the village is beginning to reap the financial benefits of this opportunity.”
The village has not set a budget or a tax rate for the coming year.
Aside from paying property taxes, Foxconn is responsible for paying a special assessment to cover the cost of all the land acquisitions in the project area.
So far the village has placed $90 million of special assessments on about 850 acres of land in Area I conveyed to Foxconn. The village plans for additional special assessments in the future on other parts of the property.
Lois said the village has acquired about 1,150 acres in Area I, 650 acres in Area II and 625 acres in Area III of the Foxconn area. Area II is located south of Highway 11, east of Interstate 94, West of Highway H and north of Braun Road. Area III is located south of Braun Road, east of Highway H, west of 90th Street and north of Highway KR.
The village has also acquired additional pieces of land just outside of the Foxconn area including 30 acres of land north of the development site, and strips of land in Sturtevant and Somers for roadway expansions.
According to Lois, Foxconn has received permits for the footings and foundations for a nearly 1 million-square-foot advanced display manufacturing facility. Construction is scheduled to begin in June with the goal of starting operations before the end of 2020.
There have also been major advancements in road construction around the site.
Lois said work has been completed on Highway H and the Frontage Road; International Drive is about 90% done; Braun Road is 70% complete; and the new Wisconn Valley Way is 30% complete.
Lois added that contracts have been awarded for Highway 11 and Louis Sorenson Road, but work has not yet started.
Other Foxconn news
While Foxconn plans to build an entire manufacturing campus, the core of the development is set to be its Generation 6 "Gen6" manufacturing facility.
On Wednesday Foxconn announced the contract winners to build the nearly one million square foot foundation of the facility. The contracts, which carry a combined total contract value of nearly $13 million, represent the first awards for vertical construction of the Gen6 building.
The Gen6 facility will make the liquid crystal display screens.
Prime Subcontractors that have been awarded contracts and are set to commence work on the foundations and related work are:
- PSI Intertek, Waukesha - Materials testing for foundations and related construction
- CD Smith Construction, Fond du Lac - Excavation and concrete foundation work
- Otis Elevator Company, Milwaukee - Elevator work
PSI Intertek is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Ill. but has offices in Wisconsin. Otis Elevator Company is based in Farmington, Conn., but has offices in Milwaukee.
When asked about selecting companies headquartered in other states, Foxconn replied, "We can confirm that all companies designated as ‘Wisconsin-based’ are designated based on the definitions laid out in the Wisconsin First program and have a presence in the State of Wisconsin."
According to the state, the Wisconsin First approach only requires businesses be established in Wisconsin for at least one year.
Peter Buck, executive director of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, said Foxconn is "proud to be delivering on our ‘Wisconsin First’ commitment by awarding these contracts to outstanding Wisconsin-based companies.
"These are the first of many forthcoming bid awards for the vertical construction of our advanced manufacturing facility, and we’re excited to drive further the construction progress at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in the coming weeks and months," Buck said.
And so the TID pays back to the TID - and the taxes for the other taxing Authorities have been shifted to the Homeowners. Hmmmmmmmmmm. Kinds like Ratcine with 21 TID'sd plus.
Folks - it s just tax shifting - and who pays what.
Homeowners in MTP are going to be facing some serious tax raises as the matter of just WHO pays for the Foxconn debacle develops.
No Ge 10.5 facility.........
Foxconn is in DEFAULT!
MOAR TAX SHIFTING! Congrats MTP!
The increased value, $49.2 million, goes toward paying off the TID.
SO the taxes Foxconn paid were transferred to residents who pay State, Local, Village, Gateway, and RUSD Taxes.
CONGRATULATIONS!
Congratulations! Racine County and Mt.Pleasant have bonded out $764 million so far for FoxConn. Another 545 of these payments and we broke even.
To break even in 20 years, they need to be paying over $38 million a year In taxes. Juuuust a bit short this year.
And yet the Fire Department is sinking under Boobie Boy Stedman. Close a firehouse in a poor area and build a million dollar understaffed garage.
Announcing the amount due and announcing the amount received are completely different. Let's have a giant check like we celebrate for lottery winners.
Great news! Never doubted this project would pay off and all those involved are doing a great job. Wonder what kind of cut Cory Mason's failing city gets from the property taxes Mt. Pleasant collects? Sounds like the coming summer will very good for construction workers.
Do you comment on every article as soon as it comes out? Your acronym is everywhere there is an opportunity to MAGA, Fox Fever and dump on the city of Racine, sometimes all in the same comment whether its relevant or not...
You do realize the Fox Con tax bill has to:
1. Be paid
2. Anything over and beyond the 8 million assessment (as that is how TIDs work) goes toward paying off the astronomical debt?
If anything it proves how desperate Mt. Pleasant is for anything positive regarding Fox Con.
Smile folks we actually have their attention for awhile and we may actually get a payment towards the bill.
no more responses than I note from you, and no I m not dumping on Racine. We are in this fully at this point, We have to be hopeful things pan out- or we are in deeply... Why would do you think this post above was a negatron statement?
@Salav.......I appreciate that you value my commentary enough to keep track of when I post, the frequency of my posts, along with the content. Thank you--it's a great ego booster!
-
Couple of things regarding my comments that appear to have rubbed you the wrong way.
-
Comment about Racine getting a piece of the action---Consider this from the article (you did read the article- correct?)----"The assessment on the base value will get distributed to taxing entities such as the village, county, technical college and Racine Unified School District" Will admit part of my comment was snark as since RUSD appears to be investing in areas of Racine that traditionally would be done by the City my take is Racine (city) has found a way to make Foxconn a source of positive revenue flow which seems to be a common practice for the City.
-
Dumping on Racine....Well now salav let's not be a hypocrite as the mere mention of the deterioration into slum status of some mansion you treasured was enough for you to go into long tirades about the harm Racine's administration was doing to the City. But let's face it Racine offers up very little in success under the last couple of Mayors so it's an easy target. Maybe the people running Racine need to come up with some real deal positive wins for their city.
-
Let's see what else? Oh yeah Foxconn. From day one have been an unwavering supporter of the project. More so because of the size of the site and it's development being in a prime location adjacent to I94. Foxconn is the icing on the cake so to speak with the improved acreage being the major win part of the project. Considering it's said to be the biggest project of it's type in the history of Wisconsin, some even say in certain ways in the whole nation there are bound to be times when resets happen. So far it seems all the dire warnings of draining Lake Michigan dry, massive flooding in Illinois, and utter devastation to the atmosphere have not developed and seem to be typical politically inspired liberal insanity. Would like to add that most all involved have gotten real savvy about what comment on. Lots of public relation mistakes were made and those in charge paid dearly in the media. If anyone feels there is less transparency maybe certain factions who had a political axe to grind are most responsible for less frequent info being released.
-
So, even though I know this is proving to be a riveting discourse on the state of Foxconn will simply say this....If you don't like my comments don't read the darn things. If my comments upset you please don't read them and quit torturing yourself. But honestly, I really do enjoy your critical comments so have it as I really do enjoy a spirited discussion. Honest.
trust me- for the debt we are carrying, we are in desperate need for this project to proceed. That or we all go bankrupt in MtP because we cant assume that debt. The village has already raised out property value assessments you might say "well-ahead" of any real new monies or developments coming into this area.
