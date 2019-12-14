Foxconn, state confirm discussions with state over tax credits

Brennan said the state has been pretty clear for months for now that the project “is not in alignment with the contract.”

“We’ve tried to be very clear and very direct on the misalignment with current project and the contract,” Brennan said. “We continue to work on the project, they continue to make progress on the buildings that they’re doing now. They have been aware of our position and they continue to do that work as we’ve had these discussions.”

Brennan said the administration wants to make “this version of the project as successful as possible.”

The project has been divisive since its inception with Democrats mostly being vocal against the project and Republicans being vocal in favor of the project.

Evers was critical of the project when he was campaigning for governor but since taking office has been positive publicly.

Brennan said Republicans feel their “legacy” connected to the project.