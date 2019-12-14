Foxconn, state confirm discussions with state over tax credits

Disagreements over tax credits between the Evers administration and the Foxconn Technology Group have been brought to light.
Over the last several months members of the administration, including the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., have been pushing for Foxconn to amend the contract that originally stated they planned to build a Generation 10.5 facility.
Over the last several months, according to letters being sent by Foxconn officials and state officials, the two entities have corresponded on what can be counted towards the agreement for tax credits.
The state contends that because the facility has changed from a Gen. 10.5 to a Gen. 6, and work is being done on the property in Mount Pleasant is by Foxconn Industrial Internet, which was not one of the companies that signed the agreement, that the contract should be amended to reflect those details.
SIO International Wisconsin, Inc., FEWI Development Corp. and AFE, Inc., were the companies that agreed to the deal.
The agreement
According to the agreement, the state plans to give up to $2.85 billion of tax credits to Foxconn if the company meets certain hiring and investment goals.
The tax incentive package passed by the state Legislature was signed by then Republican Gov. Scott Walker who lost his re-election to Democrat Tony Evers last November.
Joel Brennan, secretary of the Department of Administration, said in an interview with The Journal Times on Friday, that it is in Foxconn’s best interest to amend the contract to receive the tax credits.
“From a legal standpoint, the state cannot certify tax credits for the project and what they’re doing right now,” Brennan said. “We need to bring that into alignment and it’s in everybody’s best interest to come to an understanding to how we do that.”
Foxconn already missed out on millions of dollars in 2018 tax credits for failing to meet the 260 full-time employee hiring goal.
In an emailed statement Friday, Foxconn Technology Group stated, "We can confirm that we are in discussions with the State regarding our commitment to bring substantial impact to Wisconsin’s economy, workforce and educational institutions.
Foxconn is in compliance with the terms of the agreement with WEDC and we will continue to work with the State in good faith. Foxconn is hopeful that we will arrive at a mutually acceptable resolution so we can continue with a project that is important to our company and to the development of technology in Wisconsin.”
Highlights of correspondence
The original idea to amend the contract came from Foxconn. At an in-person meeting in March Gov. Tony Evers met with Louis Woo, then-special assistant to then-chairman Terry Gou, the founder of Foxconn.
Evers highlighted that point in a letter to Woo on April 23.
In a Oct. 10 letter, to Brennan from Richard Vincent, a representative of the original companies that signed the agreement, stated, “a Gen 10.5 facility and a Gen 6 facility share common supporting operations. Therefore the capital investments and job creation for both types of facilities are not mutually exclusive.”
That letter goes on to say “Foxconn reserves the right to apply for capital investment and employment tax credits for all work being done to achieve the commitments under the contract.”
Brennan replied to Vincent with a letter on Nov. 4 saying “because Foxconn’s present project has not been applied for, evaluated by WEDC, certified for eligibility, and properly contracted for, it presently is ineligible for tax credits under Wisconsin law.”
Alan Yeung, director of U.S. Strategic Initiatives for Foxconn, replied on Nov. 18, saying, “it comes with great surprise and disappointment that DOA and now WEDC have reaffirmed to us verbally and in writing that Gen 6 is NOT certified and is thus not qualified for tax credits. We strongly disagree with this opinion.”
'There is urgency'
Brennan admitted he was “somewhat surprised” to see the resistance from Foxconn.
“We believe it’s in their best interest to make sure that the companies that are doing the work and the work that’s being done is in alignment with the contract and allows the state to best support this from the tax credit standpoint,” Brennan said. “There’s lots of work being done to support this, by the state.”
Brennan pointed to work being done by Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Safety and Professional Services to support the Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant.
“We’ve tried to be very clear and very direct on the misalignment with current project and the contract,” Brennan said. “We continue to work on the project, they continue to make progress on the buildings that they’re doing now. They have been aware of our position and they continue to do that work as we’ve had these discussions.”
But as the project continues to evolve, Brennan said it is difficult for the state to evaluate the project for the purposes of tax credits.
“There is urgency … to ensure that the project and the contract terms are in alignment,” Brennan said. “If Foxconn is interested in tax incentives for the project, there’s an urgency to making sure that those two things are in alignment.”
Brennan said the state has been pretty clear for months for now that the project “is not in alignment with the contract.”
Brennan said the administration wants to make “this version of the project as successful as possible.”
The project has been divisive since its inception with Democrats mostly being vocal against the project and Republicans being vocal in favor of the project.
Evers was critical of the project when he was campaigning for governor but since taking office has been positive publicly.
Brennan said Republicans feel their “legacy” connected to the project.
“For the people in the Legislature who supported this and pushed this forward, and even the prior administration, their legacy is tied up in this project,” Brennan said. “I can understand their deep desire for the project, as they outlined it two years ago, for them to desperately want that to be the project that’s successful. And I think that there are many aspects to success, and success as defined two years ago, is probably a different definition than its defined today.”
Vos response
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said every public statement that Evers has put out “since he assumed office has said that he supports the Foxconn project and wants it to be successful.”
“I’m going to take him at his word,” Vos said. “Because this should not be a project with two sides in the state of Wisconsin because all of us should be united around the idea that we want Foxconn to succeed.”
Vos said he does not care what specifically is made inside the facility, “all that I care about is that they create the jobs and invest the money that they promised and the entire deal is predicated on that.”
“If Gov. Evers, who has said from the very beginning that he wants to be supportive of Foxconn, I’m just going to take him at his word that they are not going to look for some legal maneuver to try to undermined Foxconn,” Vos said. “I don’t think they would do that. I don’t think Gov. Evers would do that. And I certainly think there’s no need to try to play hardball with a company that has an ironclad contract that’s entirely focused on job creation and (private) investment.”
Vos said Foxconn “should be a nonpartisan topic,” and “there shouldn’t be partisan wrangling over the largest economic development project in our states history.”
“There is universal support for the goals of the contract, Democrat, Republican, liberal, conservative,” Vos said. “And the contract is ironclad. No jobs. No investment. No subsidy. So how about we focus on making sure the jobs are created, which is what we all agree on, and stop trying to figure out minutia to change the contract that could potentially scuttle the deal.”
— Joel Brennan, secretary of the Department of Administration