MOUNT PLEASANT — Questions continue to swirl as Foxconn remains nontransparent about what it is, and isn’t, producing in Mount Pleasant.

Now, according to a statement made to The Journal Times, Foxconn Technology Group plans “to capture a substantial percentage” of the U.S. server board market. A server board hosts some of the most important parts of any computing system, such as memory capacity and processor speed.

Although The Journal Times did ask, Foxconn Technology Group did not detail what “a substantial percentage” means, what types of server boards are to be made, how many server boards are being made, how many workers are being employed in that effort and for whom they are being produced.

“As a matter of policy and for reasons of commercial sensitivity, we do not comment on any aspect of our specific operations or work for existing or previous customers,” an email from Foxconn Technology Group said in response to a question asking if Foxconn was producing servers for Google in Mount Pleasant, as Bloomberg reported in November.

Ventilator production over

This week, Medtronic — a medical technology company — confirmed that Foxconn hasn’t been producing ventilators at its Mount Pleasant complex since November. The plan to build ventilators, initially in dire need in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, was announced in April. That same month, Foxconn announced it had begun mask production.

After the passing of the first months of the pandemic, demand for new ventilators dropped as supply rose. By last summer, the U.S. was able to donate more than 200 ventilators to Egypt because it was no longer worried about depleting its replenished stockpile.

Jay Lee, Foxconn vice chairman and board member, wrote a commentary published Nov. 16 by the Wisconsin State Journal titled “Foxconn is making masks, ventilators, data servers and more in Wisconsin.” In it, he wrote: “To date, Foxconn has assembled nearly 13 million masks in Mount Pleasant.” The column stated that the goal of the Medtronic-Foxconn partnership was to build 10,000 ventilators; the column did not say how many had been made at that time, nor did Foxconn or Medtronic confirm that in its emailed statements that week.

“In June, Medtronic and Foxconn established a contract manufacturing partnership to address the expected increased demand for Puritan Bennet 560 ventilators by global aid programs and governments around the globe,” John Jordan, Medtronic director of external communications, said in an email. “Medtronic and Foxconn initially connected after Medtronic publicly shared design specifications for the PB560 through the ventilator open source initiative.

“Although Foxconn did a great job preparing their factory to support this pandemic, there is not enough demand to support moving this program forward. In November 2020, the Foxconn PB560 ventilator contract manufacturer relationship was discontinued. Medtronic is working with Foxconn to evaluate if other contract manufacturing opportunities exist between the companies.”

Medtronic did not reveal how many ventilators Foxconn was producing. “We don’t discuss individual contract manufacturing volumes,” Jordan said, but added that “Medtronic is working with Foxconn to evaluate if other contract manufacturing opportunities exist between the companies.”

November claims

Lee wrote in November that Foxconn planned “to move into a 296,000-square-foot Smart Manufacturing Center we’re building by the end of this year, which will be the home of ‘Made in the USA’ data servers and data server racks production.” Foxconn did not confirm this week if it had completed that move or whether data server production had begun, at what rate production is/is expected to be or how many people it employs in that effort.

However, it did report that “Project Substantial Completion” was completed on the Smart Manufacturing Center in December and move-in is ongoing. As for the High Performance Computing Data Center — the 100-foot-tall “globe” along Highway H that was topped off in September — construction beyond the structural steel is continuing.

Where is it at now?

According to reporting last week from FierceWireless — an online outlet that reports exclusively on the wireless industry — Foxconn is using a private 4G network built by Florida-based telecommunications company Airspan “to control (18) automated guided vehicles” in its Smart Manufacturing Center. FierceWireless also reported that “Airspan supplied CBRS small cells, an element management system, and a domain proxy server to interface with the Spectrum Access System, which is supplied by Google. Eight AirVelocity 1500 small cells were needed to cover the 100,000-square-foot facility and ensure that AGVs could roam freely without losing connectivity.”

Reportedly, the server interface Foxconn is using in conjunction with Airspan’s hardware is provided by Google.

After touring the facility in late January, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told his constituents in an email: “It was nice to see firsthand where Foxconn is producing products for data infrastructure, such as servers. We have been told that Foxconn has begun to add more production lines within its Smart Manufacturing Center in response to customer demand. It was exciting to see the progress at the facility. In spite of the naysayers, Foxconn is moving forward.”

The company has not approved a request from The Journal Times to tour the campus.

Foxconn has shifted from producing larger liquid crystal display products in a Gen 10.5 facility, as detailed in its original contracts, to an reportedly more flexible Gen 6 facility that the Taiwanese manufacturing giant says can better adapt to shifting market and supply trends. That shift is at the center of the ongoing renegotiation of Foxconn’s contract with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., a renegotiation preceded by Foxconn contesting the state’s decision to deny tax credits.

“Foxconn is optimistic that an amendment to the WEDC Agreement is within reach. In response to market conditions that were unforeseeable three years ago, Foxconn formally came to the table with WEDC in August 2020 with a desire to lower taxpayer liability in exchange for flexibility that incentivizes future business development and job creation in Wisconsin,” Foxconn Technology Group said in a statement.

Foxconn says its goals in negotiations are “to lower taxpayer liability in exchange for flexibility that incentivizes future business development and job creation in Wisconsin.”

In November, Claude Lois, Foxconn project director for the Village of Mount Pleasant, told a City of Racine commission that that the company’s plans to build a plant that would produce LCD in Mount Pleasant are “on hold until next year” due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave’s office declined to comment on this story. “Specific questions pertaining to Foxconn’s operations are best directed to their media contact,” County Communications Director Mark Schaaf said in an email.

