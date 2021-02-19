Related to this story

The Échelon Gallery, a new clothing store in Racine, makes fashion a work of art

Mike Gosa — owner and designer at the Échelon Gallery, who named the store as an homage to his background as a military engineer — says he wants customers to walk into his store and feel like there's something there for them. "The style that's in you is on you," he says.

It's a kaleidoscope of a retail store, and each pop of color pulls you in to discover what's waiting in that particular section.