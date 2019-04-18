Try 3 months for $3

After Gov. Tony Evers stated he was looking to renegotiate the deal the state made with Foxconn regarding the number of jobs the company plans to bring to Wisconsin, Foxconn has responded.

On Thursday, the Foxconn Technology Group issued a statement saying the company remains committed to Wisconsin and the agreement with the state “as well as continuing to work with Governor Evers and his team in a forthcoming and transparent manner.”

“While we continue our weekly engagement with the Evers Administration, especially through the Department of Administration and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), we are open to further consultation, collaboration and new ideas,” the statement reads. “Our investment in Wisconsin is driven by our vision to help the Badger State create an advanced high-tech ecosystem, thus establishing Wisconsin as a global technology hub, not only through the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park (WVSTP), but also through our extensive investments that go beyond the WEDC contract, including our statewide network of Wisconn Valley Innovation Centers, the $100 million research partnership with UW-Madison for Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology (FIRST), our partnerships with students, staff and faculty in higher education via the $1 million Smart Cities Smart Futures competition, and the $100M Wisconn Valley Venture Fund.”

Foxconn went on to say that the company “has proven to be a key partner to many local academic, civic and business communities in Wisconsin, especially where public-private partnerships are critical to long term success, as evidenced in Foxconn’s recent support for the City of Racine to compete in the Smart Cities Readiness Challenge.”

“Foxconn’s commitment to job creation in Wisconsin remains long term and will span over the length of the WEDC contract and beyond,” Foxconn states. “The first phase of construction on the WVSTP campus is beginning anew after the winter break. Construction on the TFT-LCD manufacturing facility will commence this summer. We look forward to continuing to honor our Wisconsin First promise as we select partners for this next major chapter of our investment."

Evers and the deal

Foxconn plans to build a advanced manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant and could add as many as 13,000 jobs to the state, with roughly half of them residing in Racine County.

In exchange the state has offered $2.85 billion in tax credits that can only be paid out when Foxconn reaches certain hiring and construction goals. Foxconn has already lost out on $9.5 million in tax credits after not hiring the required amount of full-time employees.

On Tuesday, Evers stirred some controversy after telling reporters he does not have faith in 13,000 jobs coming to the state saying, “Clearly the deal that was struck is no longer in play and we will be working with individuals at Foxconn and of course with WEDC to figure out how a new set of parameters should be negotiated.”

Evers added it is premature to say what parts of the deal, if any, would be changed “but all we know is that the present contract deals with a situation that no longer exists, so it’s our goal to make sure that taxpayers are protected and environmental standards are protected and we believe that we need to take a look at that contract and see if it needs to be downsized as a result.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Ricardo Torres covers federal, state and Racine County politics along with the Village of Mount Pleasant. He bleeds Wisconsin sports teams.

Load comments