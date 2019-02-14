PEWAUKEE — Foxconn Technology Group was recognized Thursday by the National Association of Minority Contractors for its work with minority businesses, but work is far from over to ensure minorities are involved in the project.
Since the beginning of the Foxconn Technology Group development one of the loudest criticisms of the project is it did not include any provisions on contracting and hiring minority and women contractors.
Foxconn has been trying to assure residents that no groups will be left out in the work being done in the state as it moves forward.
The company is committed to creating a diverse work culture, Shawn McComb, Foxconn's director of business development and commercial management, said Thursday at the 33rd annual Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Golden Shovel Awards, at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee.
“We know that diversity contributes to a breadth of perspectives, thought processes, cultural attributes and a variety of demographic characteristics that help build out a greater understanding,” McComb said. “It enables us to create a stronger and more adaptable organization as we grow our operation here in Wisconsin.”
Exceeds state mandate
McComb said 16 percent of contracted work done at the development in Mount Pleasant has been done by “disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE).”
“This exceeds even the State of Wisconsin’s mandate of 10 percent,” McComb said. “This is reflective of what we’re trying to achieve in terms of engaging DBE’s in the overall project.”
DBEs are for-profit small business concerns where socially and economically disadvantaged individuals own at least a 51 percent interest and also control management and daily business operations, according to a definition provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation. To be regarded as economically disadvantaged, an individual must have a personal net worth that does not exceed $1.32 million.
African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, Asian-Pacific and Subcontinent Asian Americans, and women are presumed to be socially and economically disadvantaged. Other individuals can also qualify as socially and economically disadvantaged on a case-by-case basis.
McComb said Foxconn plans to partner with innovators and DBE’s in areas of mobility, energy, construction, safety and security.
“We’re developing our business model as a systems integrator where we can bring together various new advanced technologies in the areas of AI (artificial intelligence), enabled computation power, 8K visioning type technology, 5G communications technology,” McComb said. “We already have capabilities in cloud computing, critical to the operation and optimization of city management and planning.”
McComb added Foxconn is making developments in block chain technology “aimed at enabling data security and the communication of that data among various entities as well.”
Foxconn has been criticized in recent weeks after several reports indicated that the company has been changing its focus for its projects in Wisconsin from manufacturing to more toward research and development.
But Foxconn has maintained its commitment to its promise of 13,000 jobs and a minimum of $10 billion investment in Wisconsin.
“As noted in the last few weeks, we are committed to developing a data center within the site and broader area down in Racine area,” McComb said.
Smart Cities
Foxconn has brought the idea of “smart cities” to Wisconsin, and the City of Racine over the next several years could serve as a testing ground for technology that could be applied in other cities.
To help welcome that initiative, Foxconn launched the “Smart Cities, Smart Future” competition which started in the 2018-19 school year and it plans to continue the next two academic years.
Foxconn plans to commit up to $1 million worth of prizes to the winners of the competition to help make their proposals become a reality.
In its first year over 300 formal project proposals.
McComb said Foxconn needs the help of minority and women business to help spread the word of the Smart Cities, Smart Future competition to members of disenfranchised communities.
“We seek your support in identifying, encouraging and promoting minority participation in the smart cities competition in the next two years,” McComb said. “Our goal is really to sustain our commitment in terms of engaging DBE’s and developing other smart cities contracting program.”
'Invention City'
Racine Mayor Cory Mason also spoke at the event about the City of Racine’s long history of manufacturing and its plans for the future.
“We were known as ‘invention city’ for a long time because of the diversity of people who came from all over the world,” Mason said. “We build things in Racine and we’re proud of that legacy.”
Mason said he welcomes the idea of Racine being the location to test the applications of smart city technology in a real environment.
“Early on Foxconn was talking about they might want to do some smart city work maybe in some empty cornfields west of the interstate,” Mason said. “My plea to them very early on, and I’m pleased with the interactions we’ve had to date on this, is if you want to do smart city stuff, maybe try doing that in, you know, a city where you’re going to be.”
As infrastructure construction moves forward in and around the Foxconn development area in Mount Pleasant, Mason said bringing smart city technology to actual cities will be similar to conversations that happened in the early 20th Century.
“I really think the smart city infrastructure conversation that we’re going to have in the years to come will be similar to the electrification conversations that cities were having more than 100 years ago,” Mason said. “It really is thinking about your mobility and your connectivity and how that can work to improve lives around health care, around delivery of services, around transit and mobility and how that works.”
Mason said it is important for minority and women owned businesses to be involved in constructing the infrastructure for this new technology.
“I don’t think this is going to be solely a publicly funded enterprise, I don’t think it will work if it’s solely a publicly funded enterprise,” Mason said. “You’re going to need those partnerships.”
But at its core, Mason said, smart cities need to improve how residents receive city services and how a city can respond to constituents. Otherwise, Mason said, “We will have missed a real opportunity.”
“We’ve got pockets of poverty in the City of Racine, most cities do,” Mason said. “It’s really important that when we (build smart cities) that we’re intentional about inclusivity as we do that. We don’t want to create pockets of creativity in well-to-do areas of the city and have blind spots, if you will, to connectivity and access to the digital divide that’s been talked about quite a bit.”
'Game changer'
Brian Mitchell, president of the Wisconsin chapter of the National Association of Minority Contractors (NAMC), said he is trying to get members of his association involved in this project.
“We’ve seen (Foxconn) make commitments to be inclusive and to have goals on their employment… we certainly support it (and) hope to help guide that,” Mitchell said. “We are always concerned about (not being included), we want to see the work start is what we really want. It’s going to be a game changer. It’s going to be so large that it’s going to compete for manpower with projects in this area.”
Mitchell said NAMC can “put people in the pipeline” to get Foxconn and other projects the workers they need to complete their developments.
“I think all business will be under the same pressures to take advantage of such a large change in the landscape and I think we’ll be able to adapt as everyone else does,” Mitchell said.
Sadly funny a foreign company can come into our Country and do whatever they want but the people that live in this Country can't do anything? No votes? if you think of these Foxconn people are going to come to Racine to spend money...😂😂
they're going to take up that whole area build whatever they want and there are 5 minutes from the interstate meaning 10 minutes from Kenosha, 30 minutes from Milwaukee why would they come East ? 😂
RACINE RESIDENTS need much more than Jokeconn!!! do you not see the city streets? All the stores that are leaving? look at all the open promises that they could have used instead of tearing up our poor Farmers land 😥😥
