MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group is on the defensive, again, after a report from Bloomberg Businessweek came out on Tuesday that was critical to the deal.
In the report, Bloomberg cites several anonymous sources, that claim the Foxconn development in Wisconsin is "a chaotic environment with ever-changing goals."
Foxconn pushed back on the report saying it "attempts to paint a false picture of Foxconn Technology Group and its substantial investment in Wisconsin."
"While relying largely on unnamed sources, anecdotes, and hearsay, the piece fails to give a balanced view of Foxconn’s project in Wisconsin," according to the statement. "It omits much of the detailed information Foxconn shared with Bloomberg Businessweek containing highlights of the Wisconsin project, an outline of Foxconn’s partnerships throughout the state, and an overview of the company’s positive economic impact in Wisconsin."
The statement lists the company's $200 million investment in the state; $100 million pledge to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology; a $100 million "Wisconn Valley Venture Fund" and several other connections to the state.
"We continue to make good progress on all fronts related to the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, while simultaneously broadening our investment across Wisconsin far beyond our original plans to ensure the company, our workforce, the local community, and the state of Wisconsin will be positioned for long-term success," according to the statement.
Other reports on Foxconn
This report comes on the heels of a fast paced week which started when Reuters reported last Wednesday that Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, said the company "cannot compete" making TV's in the United States.
Foxconn did confirm that it was adjusting it's plans for the development in Wisconsin and cites "global market environment" as one of the main focuses for the change.
But Foxconn stated it is still committed to its goals of 13,000 jobs and $10 billion of investment in Wisconsin.
Then, last Thursday, the Nikkei Asian Review reported that Foxconn was planning to "scale back" on its operations in Wisconsin and blames Gov. Tony Evers for the reduction.
Foxconn released another statement saying "all interaction to date with Gov. Evers and his team have been constructive and we look forward to further discussions as we continue to invest in American talent and broaden the base of our investment within the state of Wisconsin."
Foxconn also denied it was scaling back operations in Wisconsin.
Last Thursday, The Journal Times reported that a White House official said the administration would be "disappointed" if Foxconn reduced its investment in Wisconsin.
Last Friday, Foxconn released a statement saying that Gou had been having conversations with President Donald Trump to assure him of the company's plans moving forward in Wisconsin.
"After productive discussions between the White House and the company, and after a personal conversation between President Donald J. Trump and Chairman Terry Gou, Foxconn is moving forward with our planned construction of a Gen 6 fab facility, which will be at the heart of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park," according to that statement. "This campus will serve both as an advanced manufacturing facility as well as a hub of high technology innovation for the region."
Republicans, Welfare for the rich!
"Nikkei Asian Review reported that Foxconn was planning to "scale back" on its operations in Wisconsin and blames Gov. Tony Evers for the reduction." Since this part of the story keeps getting published it must be true--or if you reject that Tony Evers messed up then does that not make the rest of the report suspect? See how it works with reporting the news. The Journal Times should really be vetting some of this stuff for accuracy and see to it that the JT staff at least try to read and comprehend what they publish.
No questions, no concerns, don't listen or use your brains sheeple.
Have faith in your local politicians, trust in their superior brains, they will take care of you.
Nothing to see here, move on - go play with your phones, your facebook and your selfies - you'll all be fine - we'll make sure - trust us.
The beauty of an empty brain is tranquility.
We don’t need jobs, we need workers and good roads! Everyone who wants to work is working! This is the biggest stupidest give a way ever. Roi if everything goes according to the original plan is 22 years....that plan has already changed. No one, conservative or other sees this as a good investment by WI. Walker is a dropout drop dead dummy. Every dollar we spend is on the credit card, so that mean we pay interest on all those great dump truck driver jobs. We also have to pay Foxconn back $60million plus interest for the land we give them.. Give them!!? Morons
", we need workers and good roads! " .....So very true! Workers we have! Pull all the able bodied leaches off assistance rolls!! And good roads............well,we are still trying to recover from the raid on the Transportation Fund by the Democrats and Diamond Jim Doyle! Anything else I can solve for you??
Sorry, 10 years of total republican control and you’re still blaming Doyle? Doesn’t wash. The 2-5% of unemployed people we don’t want working in our shop, they will hurt themselves, or co workers , break stuff...etc...that’s if they show up. No employer will have them. The time for stimulus is when unemployment is high. It is not thanks to Obama. Chew on that
"usay"......'The 2-5% of unemployed people we don’t want working in our shop,' Sounds like your being pretty judgemental about those who need jobs--that and you might want to increase the wage and benefits you offer to attract more qualified candidates. You sound like typical liberal who demands others offer the wages and benefits that you are unwilling to provide. Pretty sad.
The roads in need of "repair" are municipal roads.... our expressways are fine and being completed now... However the roads in cities run by liberals are the ones that are all pot HOLES... and broke up....the municipalities have never put roads as a needed expense...that has to change...cut school taxes in half, give us back 500 bucks and put the rest to our local streets... Most education can be done at Home...especially after 6th grade!!
Are you really suggesting that we cut public schooling and home-school children after the 6th grade!!! Man, I always thought you were a nut, but this takes the cake.
