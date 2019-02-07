Try 1 month for 99¢
Foxconn groundbreaking

President Donald Trump and Foxconn CEO Terry Gou shake hands after the groundbreaking ceremony at the Foxconn construction site in Mount Pleasant on June 28, 2018. Then Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, left, and the House Speaker Paul Ryan (not pictured) also participated in the groundbreaking. Foxconn officials on Friday assured the president that they remain committed to their research and development campus planned for Mount Pleasant.

 MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group is on the defensive, again, after a report from Bloomberg Businessweek came out on Tuesday that was critical to the deal. 

In the report, Bloomberg cites several anonymous sources, that claim the Foxconn development in Wisconsin is "a chaotic environment with ever-changing goals."

Foxconn pushed back on the report saying it "attempts to paint a false picture of Foxconn Technology Group and its substantial investment in Wisconsin."

"While relying largely on unnamed sources, anecdotes, and hearsay, the piece fails to give a balanced view of Foxconn’s project in Wisconsin," according to the statement. "It omits much of the detailed information Foxconn shared with Bloomberg Businessweek containing highlights of the Wisconsin project, an outline of Foxconn’s partnerships throughout the state, and an overview of the company’s positive economic impact in Wisconsin."

The statement lists the company's $200 million investment in the state; $100 million pledge to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology; a $100 million "Wisconn Valley Venture Fund" and several other connections to the state. 

"We continue to make good progress on all fronts related to the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, while simultaneously broadening our investment across Wisconsin far beyond our original plans to ensure the company, our workforce, the local community, and the state of Wisconsin will be positioned for long-term success," according to the statement. 

Other reports on Foxconn

This report comes on the heels of a fast paced week which started when Reuters reported  last Wednesday that Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, said the company "cannot compete" making TV's in the United States. 

Foxconn did confirm that it was adjusting it's plans for the development in Wisconsin and cites "global market environment" as one of the main focuses for the change. 

But Foxconn stated it is still committed to its goals of 13,000 jobs and $10 billion of investment in Wisconsin. 

Then, last Thursday, the Nikkei Asian Review reported that Foxconn was planning to "scale back" on its operations in Wisconsin and blames Gov. Tony Evers for the reduction.

Foxconn released another statement saying "all interaction to date with Gov. Evers and his team have been constructive and we look forward to further discussions as we continue to invest in American talent and broaden the base of our investment within the state of Wisconsin." 

Foxconn also denied it was scaling back operations in Wisconsin.

Last Thursday, The Journal Times reported that a White House official said the administration would be "disappointed" if Foxconn reduced its investment in Wisconsin. 

Last Friday, Foxconn released a statement saying that Gou had been having conversations with President Donald Trump to assure him of the company's plans moving forward in Wisconsin.  

"After productive discussions between the White House and the company, and after a personal conversation between President Donald J. Trump and Chairman Terry Gou, Foxconn is moving forward with our planned construction of a Gen 6 fab facility, which will be at the heart of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park," according to that statement. "This campus will serve both as an advanced manufacturing facility as well as a hub of high technology innovation for the region."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
3
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Ricardo Torres covers federal, state and Racine County politics along with the Village of Mount Pleasant. He bleeds Wisconsin sports teams.

Load comments