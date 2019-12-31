Foxconn pays village $8.397 million

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn is heading into 2020 as the largest taxpayer in the village.

The Foxconn Technology Group announced on Monday that it has paid a total of $1,071,899.55 to Mount Pleasant.

Foxconn has also paid the village $7,325,050 toward the special assessment levied against the property by the village. The special assessment is meant to cover the cost of the land acquisitions in the project area.

In the past SC Johnson, which operates the Waxdale manufacturing complex off Willow Road, had the distinction of being the largest taxpayer in Mount Pleasant, followed by Centerpoint properties and Seda North America, according to Dan McHugh, village assessor.

Special assessments

So far, about 850 acres have been conveyed to Foxconn and a total of $110 million in special assessment are in place on about 2,600 acres of Land in Areas I, II, and III.

According to the development agreement, the payments on the special assessment by Foxconn will be repaid through the funds from the tax incremental district.

