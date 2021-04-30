Foxconn, Mount Pleasant, county not planning to renegotiate contract, but it's not off the table

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Village of Mount Pleasant, Racine County and Foxconn Technology Group are not currently planning to renegotiate their contract, now that the state has finalized its downsized, renegotiated contract with Foxconn, but a renegotiation is not off the table.
The new contract will lead to Wisconsin giving Foxconn $80 million in tax credits, but leaves the state no longer on the hook for up to $2.8 billion in credits based on whether Foxconn reaches any or all of its original goals as the original contract — signed in November 2017 by then-Gov. Scott Walker — promised.
After declining interview requests by WTMJ-TV, Village President Dave DeGroot told a reporter for the news station who went to DeGroot's home that “everything is on the table” regarding the Mount Pleasant's contract with Foxconn, WTMJ reported Thursday.
The contract between local governments and the Taiwanese tech giant was originally estimated to cost taxpayers $763 million in land acquisitions, sewer and water infrastructure, road construction and other costs. In less than two years, the estimate had grown to more than $900 million.
Approximately $300 million has already been spent.
Foxconn remains obligated to begin paying back on the village's investments in 2023.
As reported by The Journal Times in January 2019: "The village’s estimate that the Foxconn TID will generate $30 million of revenue a year is based on Foxconn being assessed $1.4 billion in taxable improvements ... for the Foxconn campus." Even if Foxconn's campus isn't assessed at $1.4 billion, it is still expected to pay the equivalent taxes.
According to a joint statement from leaders in Racine County and Mount Pleasant, both governments were "pleased" when the state and Foxconn finalized their new contract. "Local leaders," the statement said, "were immediately in touch with Foxconn to discuss whether Foxconn's Development Agreement with the Village and County should also be reviewed in light of the restated WEDC agreement."
The village and county said that "in the coming weeks" they will be meeting with "principals at Foxconn ... to discuss mutually beneficial efforts to realize the vision in the Development Agreement and spur development, not just at the Foxconn campus, but throughout the EITM (Electronics and Information Technology Manufacturing) Zone."
A statement from Foxconn said that the company "remains committed to our local partners and financial obligations" in Mount Pleasant.
UPDATED: Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn as it develops, as of March 2020
Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn
Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich has taken Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on several flights for the purpose of taking documentary photos of Foxconn Technology Group's developing campus in Mount Pleasant.