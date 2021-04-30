Foxconn, Mount Pleasant, county not planning to renegotiate contract, but it's not off the table

The contract between local governments and the Taiwanese tech giant was originally estimated to cost taxpayers $763 million in land acquisitions, sewer and water infrastructure, road construction and other costs. In less than two years, the estimate had grown to more than $900 million.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Approximately $300 million has already been spent.

Foxconn remains obligated to begin paying back on the village's investments in 2023.

As reported by The Journal Times in January 2019: "The village’s estimate that the Foxconn TID will generate $30 million of revenue a year is based on Foxconn being assessed $1.4 billion in taxable improvements ... for the Foxconn campus." Even if Foxconn's campus isn't assessed at $1.4 billion, it is still expected to pay the equivalent taxes.